Newport, TN

Sheriff's Reports - May 22

Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

Aggravated Assault: Lt. Wes Keys responded to 1090 Rhodes Road on a disturbance call. Keys observed the offender, Joshua Caldwell, 32, running from the residence towards the woods. Caldwell was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Keys spoke with David Estes, who stated that Caldwell came to his residence looking for his medication. The victim stated he didn’t know anything about Caldwell’s medication. After words were exchange, Estes said Caldwell pulled a handgun from his waistband and brandished it around. Two witnesses provided statements saying they saw Caldwell with the firearm during the argument. Caldwell was taken to the County Jail and charged with Aggravated Assault and Resisting Arrest.

