Middle East

Hamas leader appears in public as fighters parade through Gaza City

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NO2yP_0a88edHo00
Israel Palestinians (AP)

Hundreds of Hamas fighters brandishing rifles have paraded in Gaza City as the group’s top leader made his first public appearance since the militants’ 11-day war with Israel.

Saturday marked the first full day of a ceasefire, and Egyptian mediators held talks to firm up the truce which ended the fourth Israel-Hamas war in just over a decade.

In the fighting, Israel unleashed hundreds of air strikes against militant targets in Gaza while Hamas and other militants fired more than 4,000 rockets toward Israel. More than 250 people were killed, the vast majority of them Palestinians.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZaiLZ_0a88edHo00
Gaza City (AP)

In Gaza City, residents began assessing the damage.

One of the busiest commercial areas, Omar al-Mukhtar Street, was covered in debris, smashed cars and twisted metal after a 13-floor building was flattened in an Israeli air strike.

Merchandise was covered in soot and strewn inside smashed stores and on the pavement. Municipal workers swept broken glass and twisted metal from streets and pavements.

“We really didn’t expect this amount of damage,” said Ashour Subeih, who sells baby clothes. “We thought the strike was a bit further from us. But as you can see not an area of the shop is intact.” Having been in business for one year, Mr Subeih estimated his losses were double what he has made so far.

Drone video and photos showed some city blocks reduced to rubble, in between homes and businesses left standing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J1Uci_0a88edHo00
Aid is given out (AP)

Both Israel and Hamas have claimed victory.

On Saturday, hundreds of Hamas fighters wearing military camouflage paraded past the mourning tent for Bassem Issa, a senior commander killed in the fighting.

The top Hamas leader in Gaza, Yehiyeh Sinwar, paid his respects in his first public appearance since the war began.

Israel bombed the house of Mr Sinwar, along with that of other senior Hamas figures, as part of its attack on what it said was the group’s military infrastructure. Israel’s defence minister Benny Gantz has said Israel delivered a punishing blow to Hamas, and that top Hamas figures remained targets.

Still, there was a widespread expectation that the ceasefire would stick for now, even if another round of fighting at some point seems inevitable.

Underlying issues remain unresolved, including an Israeli-Egyptian border blockade, now in its 14th year, that is choking Gaza’s more than 2 million residents and a refusal by the Islamic militant Hamas to disarm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10LT23_0a88edHo00
A horse-drawn cart in Gaza (AP)

The fighting began on May 10, when Hamas militants in Gaza fired long-range rockets toward Jerusalem.The barrage came after days of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Heavy-handed police tactics at the compound and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers had inflamed tensions.

The war has further sidelined Hamas’ main political rival, the internationally backed Palestinian Authority, which oversees autonomous enclaves in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

It appears that Hamas increasingly positioned itself as a defender of Jerusalem in Palestinian public opinion.

On Friday, hours after the ceasefire took effect, thousands of Palestinians in the Al-Aqsa compound chanted against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and his self-rule government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MLpcR_0a88edHo00
Gaza City wreckage (AP)

“Dogs of the Palestinian Authority, out, out,” they shouted, and “The people want the president to leave.”

It was an unprecedented display of anger against Mr Abbas.

The conflict also brought to the surface deep frustration among Palestinians, whether in the occupied West Bank, Gaza or within Israel, over the status quo, with the Israeli-Palestinian peace process all but abandoned for years.

Despite his weakened status, Mr Abbas will be the point of contact for any renewed US diplomacy, since Israel and the west, including the United States, consider Hamas to be a terrorist organisation.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken is to meet with Mr Abbas and Israeli leaders when he visits in the coming week.

Mr Abbas is expected to raise demands that any Gaza reconstruction plans go through the Palestinian Authority to avoid strengthening Hamas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j9KRO_0a88edHo00
Mahmoud Abbas (AP)

Meanwhile, two teams of Egyptian mediators are in Israel and the Palestinian territories to continue talks on firming up a ceasefire deal – and securing a long-term calm, a diplomat has revealed.

He said discussions include implementing agreed-on measures in Gaza and Jerusalem, including ways to prevent practices that led to the latest fighting.

Although he did not elaborate, the diplomat was apparently referring to violence at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the planned eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah area in east Jerusalem.

Separately, Egypt said it would send a 130-truck convoy carrying humanitarian aid and medical supplies to Gaza. The convoy is expected to enter Gaza on Saturday.

The bombardment struck a blow to the already decrepit infrastructure in the small coastal territory, home to more than two million Palestinians. It flattened high-rises and houses, tore up roads and wrecked water systems.

At least 30 health facilities were damaged, forcing a halt to coronavirus testing in the territory.

The Gaza health ministry said at least 243 Palestinians were killed, including 66 children, with 1,910 people wounded.

It does not differentiate between fighters and civilians. Twelve people were killed in Israel, all but one of them civilians, including a five-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.

Israel has accused Hamas and the smaller militant group of Islamic Jihad of hiding the actual number of fighters killed in the war. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said more than 200 militants were killed, including 25 senior commanders.

Islamic Jihad gave its first account of deaths within its ranks, saying that 19 of its commanders and fighters were killed, including the head of the rocket unit in northern Gaza.

Foreign PolicyPosted by
newschain

US to reopen Jerusalem consulate and upgrade Palestinian ties

US secretary of state Antony Blinken has announced the reopening of the US Consulate General in Jerusalem — a move that restores ties with the Palestinians that had been downgraded by the Trump administration. The consulate long served as an autonomous office in charge of diplomatic relations with the Palestinians,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Blinken: US will aid Gaza without helping Hamas

US secretary of state Antony Blinken has vowed to “rally international support” to aid Gaza following a devastating war, as he began a regional tour to shore up last week’s ceasefire. Mr Blinken, who spoke after meeting with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said the US would work to address...
Middle EastPosted by
newschain

Israeli air strike destroys media offices in Gaza City

An Israeli air strike has destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and other media outlets. The move is the latest step by the Israeli military to silence reporting from the territory amid its battle with the militant group Hamas. The strike came...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Blinken in Israel to push for stabilizing Gaza ceasefire

Secretary of State Tony Blinken landed in Israel on Tuesday, the first stop on his first trip to the Middle East since assuming office. Why it matters: State Department officials, who are realistic about the current low chances of reviving the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, say the visit will focus on stabilizing the Gaza ceasefire and start discussions on humanitarian aid and reconstruction.
Middle EastNebraskaTV

Rabbi calls for 'a bridge of peace' between Palestinians and Israelis

WASHINGTON (SBG) - After two weeks of intense fighting between Israel and Hamas, a ceasefire continues in the Middle East. Maccabi World Union’s Rabbi Carlos Tapiero says what is happening in the area is “a tragedy.”. “The Palestinians have been taken over by a terrorist organization in Gaza, and because...
U.S. PoliticsBoston Globe

Blinken will seek to bolster cease-fire between Israel and Hamas

WASHINGTON — Wading into the intractable conflict between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the Middle East this week to try to bolster a tenuous cease-fire — but he intends to steer well clear of longer-term peace talks that currently have almost zero chance of success.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Blinken visits Middle East in bid to solidify fragile Israel-Gaza truce

Gaza — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Israel on Tuesday, beginning a tour of the Middle East aimed at solidifying the fragile cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. At least 253 Palestinians, including almost 70 children, and 14 people in Israel were killed during the 11-day conflict that was halted early on Friday by a tenuous truce agreement.
AdvocacyThe Jewish Press

Hamas: ‘Next round of Fighting is for Control of Gaza Rehabilitation Funds’

Sources in the Palestinian Authority (PA) estimate that there is a possibility of forming a Palestinian Unity Government that will take upon itself the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip following Gaza’s war with Israel, to mitigate disputes between Hamas and Fatah in light of the parties’ competition for control of the funds put forward toward the reconstruction projects.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Arabs: Hamas Does Not Care About Palestinian Suffering

While many in the West denounced Israel for its military strikes in the Gaza Strip over the past week, prominent Arab writers and political analysts held the Iranian-backed Hamas responsible for the violence and bloodshed. These Arabs evidently understand what the anti-Israel activists around the world fail to see —...
WorldPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Israeli police escort Jews to flashpoint Jerusalem site

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli police escorted more than 250 Jewish visitors Sunday to a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem where clashes between police and Palestinian protesters helped trigger a war in Gaza, according to the Islamic authority overseeing the site. The 11-day conflict between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas...
Middle Easteminetra.com

Gaza rescue operations appear to protect funds from Hamas

Gaza — When volunteers and local government employees worked to clear the rubble streets on Sunday, Israel, the United States, and other foreign governments were devastated without sending money through the governing militant group, Hamas. I searched for a way to rebuild the Gaza Strip. Israeli officials say they want...
Middle Eastamericanmilitarynews.com

Hamas founder’s son says Israel should assassinate Hamas leaders

Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of the Hamas terror group’s founder, advised Israel to continue targeting Hamas’ leadership after Hamas and Israel reached a new ceasefire agreement Friday after 11 days of Hamas rocket attacks and retaliatory Israeli strikes. In an interview with the New York Post on Saturday, Yousef...
Middle EastForeign Policy

The Pointlessness of Mahmoud Abbas

At 2 a.m. on Friday, an 11-day-long cycle of violence between Israelis and Palestinians came to an end as a cease-fire brokered by Egypt was enforced by both sides. The rockets fired by the Islamist Palestinian group Hamas and Israeli airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip only went silent, however, after claiming 12 Israeli and around 250 Palestinian lives. While the balance of power clearly tilted in Israel’s favor, a superior military power, many Palestinians felt the recent round of conflict brought them a tiny but significant victory since peaceful negotiations have yielded nothing.
Middle EastPosted by
Newsweek

After Israel's Bombardment, Hamas Is Stronger Than Ever | Opinion

On the evening that the ceasefire between Israel and armed factions in the besieged Gaza Strip was announced last week, an unusual scene unfolded in East Jerusalem: Thousands of jubilant Palestinians marched to Al-Aqsa mosque to celebrate the end of the intense round of violence. They chanted slogans honoring their commitment to the Palestinian cause and praised armed resistance; Hamas's military wing got a shoutout.