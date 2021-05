NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers have discovered new ways in which the COVID-19 virus causes human immune cells to overreact, a deadly part of the disease. Led by researchers from NYU Grossman School of Medicine and the Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health, the new study found that SARS-CoV-2, the pandemic virus, interacts with specific proteins on immune cells, causing these cells to release abnormally high levels of immune signaling proteins called cytokines (a "cytokine storm"). These cytokines, in turn, cause fluid buildup in the lungs and makes it hard to breathe.