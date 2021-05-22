Toyota Prius/ Prius Prime | Automotive News

Toyota sought to expand the reach of its trailblazing hybrid by adding an all-wheel-drive derivative in 2020, following the introduction of its plug-in Prime model in 2019. Executives at Toyota Motor North America are taking long looks at the Prius’ declining sales, seeing some customers getting poached by Tesla and others moving into one of Toyota’s other now-prevalent hybrid offerings. If the Prius stays — and Toyota is normally loath to give up any segment, let alone one it created — it could undergo one more refresh in 2023, given Toyota product cycles.