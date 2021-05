Many American home cooks think fish is best reserved for the pros. But thanks to a few techniques from around the world, you’ll never end up with rubbery or overcooked seafood again. Inspired by Chinese cooks, we use the gentle heat of steam to cook ginger-rubbed cod, which comes splashed with hot oil infused with scallions and serrano chilies. For Vietnamese cá kho tô., the fish is cooked in a savory-sweet caramel sauce that both seasons the fish and keeps it moist. And an Indian spice rub with garam masala, curry powder, and paprika creates a flavorful crust that seals in the juices of skillet-blackened salmon fillets.