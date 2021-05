Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you’re anything like us, you’re always looking for ways to save space in your kitchen, which is why Joseph Joseph is one of our favorite brands of kitchen tools. We’re already obsessed with these nesting storage containers and this cutlery organizer that helps save space in your drawers and cabinets, and we just discovered another product from the brand that helps save counter space: the Nesting Kitchen Utensil Set.