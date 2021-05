With used car prices skyrocketing and new car inventory reaching depleted levels due to the semiconductor chip shortage, it’s tough to find a good deal on any vehicle. Regardless, they do exist. Case in point – the 2008 Ford Focus recently make Kelly Blue Book’s Best Compact Cars Under $5k list, and Consumers Reports named the 2011 Ford Fiesta as one of the least expensive cars to maintain. But for those looking for a great used vehicle for up-and-coming drivers, Consumer Reports’ Best Cars for Teens Under $20k list has a few additional suggestions.