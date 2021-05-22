newsbreak-logo
No Nurse Left Behind initiative formed to support frontline health workers

By Andrea Isom
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
Strangers can become friends who turn into sisters and form a bond that can change each other's lives and the lives of others.

You are about to meet three incredible and accomplished nurses from right here in Michigan, who are committed to making sure no nurse is left behind.

So, if you are a nurse or if you want to become a nurse, now you know you are not alone on this path. Just know you have three powerful women rooting for you. It is truly a blessing to have them on your team.

Andrea Isom sat down with them and shares their inspiring story of how and why the trio formed an LLC, called No Nurse Left Behind. Find out more information about the organization here: www.nonurseleftbehind.org .

