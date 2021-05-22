newsbreak-logo
The Durfee Innovation Society creates opportunities for children, students and adults

By Andrea Isom
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
It’s a place where miracles are literally being made from scratch, with ingredients you can not put a price tag on.

It’s a mixture of passion, commitment, opportunity, and love.

Andrea Isom takes us to the scene of where visions are born and dreams are coming true!

It’s called The Durfee Innovation Society. It’s in Detroit and it’s a place where there are opportunities created for all.

To learn more about it, visit www.durfeeis.org .

