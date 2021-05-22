Gillette College campaign heats up

For the fourth consecutive year we are privileged, along with the citizenry of Gillette, to bid officers, foremen and members of the C.C.C. camp welcome to Gillette. It is our hope that during the next few months, during which the camps will be here, that a spirit of mutual friendliness will be manifested between camp members and residents of Gillette. This town has always had the reputation, among Wyoming cities, of being one of the most hospitable in the state. We are sure that it will be the intention of all business interests to see that this reputation is further enhanced during the coming summer and fall. Again we say that we're glad to see all the C.C.C.'ers and hope that their stay here will be a pleasant one.