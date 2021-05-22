newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Gillette College campaign heats up

KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGILLETTE — As summer begins and the August special election nears to decide the future of Gillette College, the campaigns for and against the vote to form an independent community college district in Campbell County are gathering steam. In favor of the college, the political action committee Our Community Our...

www.kpvi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Colleges#Marketing Campaign#Presidential Campaign#Election Campaigns#City Campaigns#Gillette#Gillette College#The Anti Tax Coalition#The Our Community#Cyclone Drilling#Frederick Mountain Group#The Anti Tax Coalition#Senate#Nwccd#Community Our College Pac#Gillette College Kick Off#Energy City Voices#Wyoming State Legislature#Kick Off Event#Sports Programs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Oklahoma City, OKponcacitynow.com

Governor Stitt signs key bills for $9B budget

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed key legislation Monday to implement a $9 billion spending plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The general appropriations bill Stitt signed outlines state funding for various agencies. Stitt and Republican legislative leaders announced an agreement two weeks ago on...
U.S. Politicskqennewsradio.com

SENATOR HEARD VOTES YES, ON MONDAY

On Monday, State Senator Dallas Heard voted yes on legislation that would have required that public schools return to full-time and in-person classroom instruction. A release from Heard said, “For the first time this entire session I was able to vote yes on a measure”. Heard said only bills intended...
Educationctnewsonline.com

Education funding law signed

Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday commended a new bipartisan education law increasing education spending that fully funds Kansas education for the third year in a row while also expanding eligibility for private school scholarships. House Bill 2134, the product of negotiations between House and Senate lawmakers and the governor’s office,...
Iowa StateWOWT

Iowa governor signs broadband expansion bill

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law Monday a grant program that would fund expanded broadband access across the state. The measure, HF 867, appropriates $100 million from the Iowa Legislature’s general fund to launch the grant program July 1, the beginning of the state government’s next fiscal year.
Trafficwyomingnewsnow.tv

University of Wyoming to build new residence halls and parking garage

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Legislature authorizing the construction and a green-light from Board of Trustees kick-started the process for the University of Wyoming to build two new residence halls and a parking garage. The University has already demolished Wyo Hall to make room for one of the new...
Gillette, WYGillette News Record

Gillette histories

For the fourth consecutive year we are privileged, along with the citizenry of Gillette, to bid officers, foremen and members of the C.C.C. camp welcome to Gillette. It is our hope that during the next few months, during which the camps will be here, that a spirit of mutual friendliness will be manifested between camp members and residents of Gillette. This town has always had the reputation, among Wyoming cities, of being one of the most hospitable in the state. We are sure that it will be the intention of all business interests to see that this reputation is further enhanced during the coming summer and fall. Again we say that we're glad to see all the C.C.C.'ers and hope that their stay here will be a pleasant one.
Texas StateCorsicana Daily Sun

Texas Secretary of State to resign May 31

Following nearly two years of service to Texas, Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs notified Gov. Greg Abbott of her departure from office, effective May 31. Abbott will nominate her replacement at a later date. "It has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to have been appointed by...
Politicswyandottedaily.com

Gov. Kelly signs legislation fully funding education

Gov. Laura Kelly today signed legislation to fully fund education for the third consecutive year. She was joined at a signing ceremony by education advocates and a bipartisan group of lawmakers. “When I took office, the state of Kansas had failed to fully fund our public schools for nearly a...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

Kansas governor signs bill fully funding education

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday was joined by education advocates and a bipartisan group of lawmakers to sign legislation fully funding education for the third consecutive year, and guaranteeing funding through FY 2023, according to a media release from her office. "When I took office, the State of...
Colorado Statesentinelcolorado.com

Budget, housing, jobs, health top Colorado fed relief plans

DENVER | Colorado Democrats outlined their priorities Monday for $3.8 billion in federal virus relief destined for the state under the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, and budgetary support, workforce development, affordable housing and mental health top their agenda. “The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated families, workers, and small businesses across...
Politicskiow.com

North Iowa Schools Award Over $70,000 in Scholarships

The North Iowa Community School Board has approved the awarding of scholarships to its students. According to North Iowa Schools Superintendent Joe Erickson, this is a result of community support. The awards were handed out Wednesday prior to the graduation ceremonies on Sunday. Erickson and the board are very proud...
Register-Guard

Normally sleepy, school board races heat up

Something extraordinary is happening in Eugene area school board elections taking place week. In the past, local school board races have been sleepy affairs, often uncontested or not seriously contested. This year voters, come May 18 at 8 p.m., have choices to make. Look at your ballots and you will...
Collegeswevv.com

Kentucky Wesleyan College Receiving $44K in Federal COVID-19 Funding

On Wednesday, officials with Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC) announced the College's reception of $44,950 in federal COVID-19 funds. KWC received the funding from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund, which is federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. According to KWC, the College will...