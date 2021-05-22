Tucsonan Rick Dyson built natural zoo habitats, 'changed the world for animals'

Beer brewed under a full moonGanapathy Kumar/Unsplash. If you have visited Crooked Tooth Brewing Company here in Tucson before you’ve likely seen a number of “Full Moon” labeled beers. Perhaps you went with the flow and ordered the beers, looking instead to the kind of beer and the listed ingredients written on the large chalkboard behind the bar. However, if you’ve asked the bartender about the Full Moon beers they will tell you they are specialty beers brewed once every month under the full moon. There is a bit more to the process though, and now, if you want to see first-hand what Crooked Tooth does for these specialty beers, you can now take part in a unique tasting experience.