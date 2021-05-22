Tucsonan Rick Dyson built natural zoo habitats, 'changed the world for animals'
There was a time when a trip to the zoo meant gaping at once-wild animals trapped on barren concrete and caged in sterile chain-link. Often bored, sometimes neurotic, bears and big cats paced back and forth with nothing else to do. Elephants rocked from foot to foot endlessly. Highly intelligent primates threw their feces at the crowds in frustration — a sad spectacle for us and a miserable existence for them.tucson.com