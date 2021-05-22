newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Victor Oladipo could return from quad surgery far sooner than expected

By Matt Fitzgerald, Sportsnaut
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter undergoing surgery to repair a torn right quadriceps tendon, the initial word was that All-Star guard Victor Oladipo might miss the 2021-22 NBA season. On Saturday, news broke that Oladipo’s return to the hardwood will be far swifter than anticipated. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the latest news on Oladipo’s...

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Victor Oladipo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Espn#Wojespn#The Indiana Pacers#The Houston Rockets#The Miami Heat#The Nba Finals#Surgery#Guard Kendrick Nunn#November#Optimistic#Dr Jonathan Glashow#Bigger Questions#News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
News Break
NFL
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Injuries: Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo and Former Pacers' Star Injury Status

The Miami Heat will be without Victor Oladipo for the remainder of the NBA season, the Heat announced on Wednesday. "UPDATE: Victor Oladipo has decided to undergo season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon. The surgery will take place tomorrow in New York. There is no timetable for his return at this time." The Heat Tweeted on Monday.
NBAspotonflorida.com

Oladipo Chooses To Have Surgery, Ending His Heat Season

Victor Oladipo's season is over, and the two-time All-Star and former All-NBA selection may be looking at another long rehabilitation before he can return to the court. The Miami Heat announced Wednesday that Oladipo has elected to have surgery on his right quadriceps...
NBAlandonbuford.com

Victor Oladipo Might Be Sidelined Until At Least January, Per Report

Last week, the Miami Heat announced that Victor Oladipo has opted to have season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon, according to ESPN’s Royce Young. On Thursday, Oladipo had surgery in New York, and according to the team, there is no timetable for his recovery. According to former Los Angeles...
NBAonlinegambling.com

Injury Report: Miami Heat Lose Victor Oladipo to Season-Ending Surgery

The Miami Heat announced that Victor Oladipo is out with season-ending surgery to repair a ruptured right quadriceps tendon injury. The Miami Heat and Pat Riley knew they were rolling the dice when they acquired Oladipo in a trade with the Houston Rockets due to a previous injury. In 2019, Oladipo ruptured his right quad while playing for the Indiana Pacers.
NBASporting News

Victor Oladipo: Miami Heat guard to undergo season-ending surgery on right quadriceps tendon

The Miami Heat today announced that star guard Victor Oladipo is set to undergo season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon. Oladipo began the season with the Indiana Pacers before being traded to the Houston Rockets as part of the deal that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. He was then traded from the Rockets to the Heat at the trade deadline, sending Kelly Olynyk, Avery Bradley and a 2022 first-round pick to Houston for the two-time All-Star.
NBABoston Globe

Heat’s Victor Oladipo out for the season

Victor Oladipo’s season is over, and the two-time All-Star and former All-NBA selection may be looking at another long rehabilitation before he can return to the court. The Miami Heat announced that Oladipo elected to have surgery on his right quadriceps tendon. There is no timetable for recovery, but such a surgery typically comes with a rehab time of several months — meaning his status for the start of next season seems uncertain at best … James Harden returned to play for the Brooklyn Nets against the visiting San Antonio Spurs after missing more than a month with a strained right hamstring. Coach Steve Nash said it hadn’t been determined if Harden would start. Kyrie Irving did not play because of a facial contusion … The Detroit Pistons agreed to a contract extension with coach Dwane Casey through the 2023-24 season. Casey is wrapping up his third season with the rebuilding Pistons, who at 20-50 have the second-worst record in the NBA … The Las Vegas Aces topped the preseason Associated Press WNBA poll. The Aces were followed by defending WNBA champion Seattle Storm, Chicago Sky, Washington Mystics, Minnesota Lynx, Phoenix Mercury and Los Angeles Sparks. Seattle star Breanna Stewart was picked as the AP preseason player of the year for the second straight season.
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Victor Oladipo recovery timetable to run well into next season; Heat sign center for 15th spot

The Miami Heat and the rest of the NBA should have a better read by August on where Victor Oladipo will stand for next season. In the wake of Oladipo’s Thursday surgery to repair a partially torn tendon in his right quadriceps, the next marker in Oladipo recovery is expected to come in August, the timeframe needed to determine whether the tendon has fully healed to the bone. Such a timetable ...
NBAFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Heat backcourt positioned to move forward in Oladipo’s absence; weekend start times set

There was a time when Victor Oladipo’s season-ending quadriceps surgery could have been an ultimate gut punch to the Miami Heat’s playoff chances. But with Goran Dragic, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn hitting their strides on the eve of the NBA playoffs, the Heat find themselves better positioned to move forward without their prime trade-deadline acquisition.
NBAHot Hot Hoops

Victor Oladipo expected to miss start of next season

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported today that Victor Oladipo “very likely will miss the start of next season” after he underwent surgery to repair his partially torn quadriceps tendon yesterday. Jackson said a return to action in December, January or February remains a “strong possibility.” He also reported...
NBACBS Sports

NBA injury updates: LeBron James still sidelined; Victor Oladipo to have surgery on quadriceps tendon

The NBA regular season is rapidly coming to a close, with the start of postseason play just over one week away. Injury issues have played a major factor this season as a plethora of players have been forced to the sideline for an extended period of time with various ailments. While injuries occur every year and are part of the game, the frequency seems to be a bit higher this season. Some team personnel members around the league reportedly feel it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a whole 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until the end of December.
NBAFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

ASK IRA: Did the Heat emerge with net gain even with Victor Oladipo’s surgery?

Q: Had the Heat traded Avery Bradley and Kelly Olynyk for Dewayne Dedmon and Trevor Ariza how would you have rated the trade? -- Chris, Plantation. A: I think this is an interesting approach to the Heat’s machinations around the NBA trading deadline, in light of Victor Oladipo undergoing his season-ending quadriceps surgery, to group all the moves into a single, lump-sum transaction, since the ultimate goal was an overall upgrade. So sent out: Kelly Olynyk, Avery Bradley, Moe Harkless, Chris Silva, Meyers Leonard, 2027 second-round selection, 2022 first-round pick swap. Brought in: Victor Oladipo, Trevor Ariza, Dewayne Dedmon. Yes, even without Oladipo, I believe this is a better-balanced Heat roster, with the spacing and defense provided by Ariza, and the rebounding and toughness in the middle added with Dedmon. As for what was lost, I would point to Bradley potentially as one that got away, with his two-way abilities. But with Goran Dragic, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn playing well, there remained the question of playing time. As for Olynyk, I believe there is a better flow on both ends with Ariza, just as it was during the 2020 postseason, when Jae Crowder got playing time ahead of Kelly. The losses of Leonard, Harkless and Silva were non-factors, considering all three were rotation non-factors with the Heat. Now, when discussing the draft picks, that is a factor, with it now looking like the Heat will swap 2022 first-round draft slots with the Nets, based on Houston’s other machinations. Had Oladipo remained ambulatory, the trade/buyout period for the Heat could have been a slam dunk. Instead, there still is a passing grade.
NBAchatsports.com

Toronto Raptors: Masai Ujrii can’t target Victor Oladipo after latest injury

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 26: Victor Oladipo #7 of the Houston Rockets (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) The Toronto Raptors know that they need to make a big swing in the postseason, and that big swing could include adding Victor Oladipo, fresh off a season split between the Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets, and Miami Heat into the mix due to his potential as a star at both ends of the floor. Unfortunately, the Raptors free agency plans took a major hit.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Do they need Victor Oladipo in the playoffs?

There is a perception that Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo will miss the beginning of the playoffs as he recovers from a knee injury. Five Reasons Sports tweeted on May 10th that they would be surprised if Oladipo made a return to action shortly. But will Oladipo’s absence affect Miami...
NBAFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

ASK IRA: Could the long view put Heat at short-term deficit?

Q: Is there a disabled player exception for Victor Oladipo’s injury? Can we sign another player? When do we convert Max Strus to full time? And can he and Gabe Vincent play in the playoffs? -- Angel. A: Lots to unwrap there. There is no salary-cap exception or relief due...