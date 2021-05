Arizona is full of hidden gems, and we’re uncovering yet another today. Nestled deep in a vast, rugged canyonland, Kaiser Warm Springs attracts adventurers from all over the state to soak in its alleged healing waters. Take a look: Check out this video by YouTube user Kimberley Faith – Destination: FOUND to watch the hike […] The post Some People Drive For Hours Just To Soak In Arizona’s Kaiser Warm Springs appeared first on Only In Your State.