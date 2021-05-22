Stoller on pension crisis: 'The solution is not putting our head in the sand'

State Sen. Win Stoller (R-Peoria) is warning lawmakers in Springfield that allowing the ongoing pension crisis to fester only means more trouble for the long-struggling state. “I’m from the Peoria area and this is a problem not just in Peoria but across our state,” Stoller said during a recent news conference. "Republicans and Democrats alike care about the infrastructure in our cities. Republicans and Democrats care about our health care, our education. We care about taking care of those most vulnerable in our cities. We care about economic growth and creating jobs and of course we care about public safety, but these things are at risk if we fail to address our pension crisis.”