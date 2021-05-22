newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Atletico Madrid win LaLiga title after fighting back to beat Real Valladolid

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLUnG_0a88dTRd00
Luis Suarez, left, claimed the crucial goal as Atletico Madrid were crowned champions (AP)

Atletico Madrid were crowned LaLiga champions for the first time in seven years after holding off the title challenge of city rivals Real by coming from behind to beat Real Valladolid 2-1.

Second-half goals from Angel Correa and Luis Suarez overturned Oscar Plano’s opener to secure silverware for Diego Simeone’s side.

Victory for the visitors relegated Valladolid and proved vital as defending champions Real – who needed to beat Villarreal to stand any chance of snatching glory – also overturned a deficit to win 2-1, courtesy of late goals from Karim Benzema and Luka Modric.

Atletico, who finished two points clear of Zinedine Zidane’s men at the summit, went into the weekend in pole position but faced a Valladolid side desperately seeking points in the scrap for survival.

Simeone’s men could barely have suffered a worse start as they fell behind to a swift counter-attacking goal inside 18 minutes.

After an Atletico corner broke down, Shon Weissman set the move in motion and, following a nice touch from Toni Villa and Marcos Andre’s through ball, Plano ran from inside his own half to beat Jan Oblak at his near post to blow open the title race.

Valladolid’s breakthrough brought a wag of the finger from Simeone and his displeasure undoubtedly continued as his side failed to level before the break.

The Rojiblancos would have been encouraged to see that Real Madrid were also 1-0 down at the interval and their position improved 13 minutes into the second period.

Just after Real striker Benzema had a goal disallowed for offside in the other game, fleet-footed Argentinian Correa danced past two opponents on the edge of Valladolid’s box before nonchalantly poking into the bottom-right corner to level.

The turnaround was completed just 10 minutes later.

Sloppy play from the hosts sent former Barcelona man Suarez clear on goal and he kept his composure to claim the 21st league goal of a fine maiden season in the Spanish capital, sealing Atletico’s 11th LaLiga title and first since 2014 in the process.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
70K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Jan Oblak
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Luis Suarez
Person
Diego Simeone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#Barcelona#Real Madrid#Real Valladolid 2 1#Rojiblancos#Argentinian#Spanish#Laliga Champions#Laliga Title#Real Striker Benzema#Second Half Goals#City Rivals#Silverware#Ball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerAS.com

Granada 1-4 Real Madrid: LaLiga title race now a capital affair

With no let-up from Real Madrid, the LaLiga title race has now become a straight fight between the clubs from the Spanish capital. Barcelona and Sevilla have dropped away, leaving Los Blancos as the sole, not inconsiderable threat to Atlético Madrid's designs on securing the championship. Madrid came away from Granada with a handsome scoreline, 4-1, which can chiefly be put down to the difference in ambition between the two sides. Zinedine Zidane's men are chasing Atlético and have their eyes on the prize, while Granada are no longer pursuing anything or looking over their shoulders. They’ve had a long, impressive season, enjoying a phenomenal run in Europe. They haven’t managed to qualify for continental football next term, but have every reason to be very pleased with their campaign.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Atletico Madrid make huge push for La Liga title

Up until a couple of weeks ago, when Barcelona had the opportunity to go top with a win against Granada, it seemed like Atletico Madrid were going to bottle winning La Liga. They had built up a significant lead over Barcelona and Real Madrid. Fortunately for Diego Simeone’s team, both their rivals have stumbled. Atletico are once again in the driver’s seat following a 2-1 win against Real Sociedad.
Soccervillarrealusa.com

Villarreal at Valladolid: La Liga Preview

After one of the most bizarre football matches I’ve ever seen against Celta, Unai Emery and his men face a Valladolid side that is absolutely desperate for points as they try to stay afloat. There are three matches left this season and this one is far and away the most winnable.
Soccerrealmadrid.com

Granada-Real Madrid: first of three finals in the fight for LaLiga

The team will be hoping to take all three points from the Nuevo Los Cármenes to remain in the hunt for the league title (10:00pm CEST). With everything still to play for, Real Madrid head to the Nuevo Los Cármenes tonight to take on Granada on matchday 36 in the league (22:00pm CEST). It's the first of three cup finals in the battle for the LaLiga title, and nothing but three points will do if the team is to remain in contention. The path to victory will be a repeat of the attitude on display on Sunday: a refusal to give in until the final moment.
MLSPosted by
SPORTbible

Lautaro Martinez Huge Move To Atletico Madrid Has Been 'Arranged'

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez will sign for Atletico Madrid this summer, according to former Inter striker Nicola Ventola. Martinez has been an integral part of Inter's Serie A title win this season, the club's first in 10 years, and has been improving ever since joining in 2018. The Argentine...
Soccervavel.com

Simeone has Oblak to thank should Atletico Madrid claim La Liga title

Diego Simeone could barely watch on as Atletico Madrid attempted to hang on to yet another narrow lead on Wednesday evening. They had seen their two-goal advantage reduced to a single goal and Real Sociedad were on the attack once more as time seemed to pass ever slower. Simeone’s solace...
UEFAfootball-espana.net

Today’s Spanish Papers: La Liga title race faces the penultimate weekend and Barcelona Femeni take on Chelsea in the Champions League final

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English. LA LIGA: First Match Ball - Atletico Madrid will be crowned as La Liga champions if they beat Osasuna and Real Madrid draw or lose against Athletic Bilbao this weekend. If they both win, or Atletico Madrid lose, the title race will go to the final weekend of the season.
SoccerTribal Football

Atletico Madrid matchwinner Luis Suarez: Title now in our hands

Atletico Madrid ace Luis Suarez was proud to prove the matchwinner for victory over Osasuna on Sunday. The veteran striker scored perhaps the most important goal of Atletico's campaign so far to complete the comeback against Osasuna on Sunday. Los Rojiblancos had fallen behind in the encounter, with Real Madrid going above them in the table until Suarez's strike two minutes from time.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Atletico Madrid captain Koke: Two finals left now!

Atletico Madrid captain Koke was delighted with victory over Real Sociedad last night. The triumph saw Atletico go clear at the top of the table by four points with two games to play. Afterwards, Koke said: "It's tiring, the truth in the end we did a spectacular job in the...
Soccervillarrealusa.com

On The Spot Report: Villarreal Victorious Over Valladolid 2:0

Gerrard Moreno saves the day again as Villarreal triumph over a relegation-threatened Valladolid 2-0 The first goal came in the 68th Minute. Pau Torres charged forward from the Villarreal half. With a beautiful overhead ball, he found a sprinting Moreno. The Catalan star held off the defender. He turned on to his left foot and sent a curling shot into the bottom corner 1-0.