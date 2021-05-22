newsbreak-logo
Police Sued After Mistaking Ashes Of Black Man's 2 Year Old Daughter For Drugs: Report

By Karlton Jahmal
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Springfield, Illinois police department is under heavy fire. Police bodycam footage and a controversial lawsuit have both hit the media, and people are expressing their grief for Dartavius Barnes. Barnes can be seen in bodycam footage, which begins with him already cuffed in the backseat of a police car. The cops can be seen taking marijuana from his vehicle. The police also claim that they tested a substance in a jar that came back positive as meth, to Barnes' shock. He then repeatedly asks the police to show him what they tested. Finally, the cops bring him the sample.

