newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Alchemist Says He Hid Album On YouTube Under Different Moniker

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alchemist has been in the midst of an incredibly prolific run these past few years. His catalog stems back to the 90s but his recent releases have been a testament to his timeless sound, especially after working with the current heavyweights in rap. Despite the acclaim and accolades, Alc' maintains a mysterious presence in the game. So much so that fans are in the midst of scouring through the internet for a lost tape, of sorts.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Earl Sweatshirt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Alchemist#Youtube Music#Rap#Sound Of Music#Music Producer#Game Music#Alc#Fake Album Cover#Song Titles#Peep#Discover#Internet#Releases#The Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
Rock Musicopenculture.com

Who Invented Heavy Metal Music?: A Search for Origins

Where exactly did “heavy metal” start? Like a similar question—“what is the first rock and roll song?”–there’s not so much a direct answer as a spreading of ingredients over a number of years, all of which combine to create “heavy metal,” and its numerous sub-genres that have sprung forth from it. There’s not so much a year of origin as there is a year after which one cannot claim a beginning. (Now that’s a sentence!)
MusicStanford Daily

YouTube musician Dodie hits hard with debut album ‘Build a Problem’

Just a little over ten years ago, English singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dorothy Clark, known mononymously as Dodie (stylized all lowercase as “dodie”), posted her first original song on a promising new platform called YouTube. Today she boasts over 2.8 million subscribers and 400 million views between her two Youtube channels, doddleoddle and doddlevloggle, three EPs and now a full studio album.
Musicnextmosh.com

Stormruler announce ‘Under The Burning Eclipse’ album release performance

Share the post "Stormruler announce ‘Under The Burning Eclipse’ album release performance" St. Louis, MO black metallers Stormruler are getting ready to release their new opus, ‘Under The Burning Eclipse,’ on Friday, May 28, 2021 through Napalm Records (pre-order). To celebrate the release of their forthcoming album, Stormruler have announced...
Musicworldmusiccentral.org

Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino to Present New Album Meridiana Tonight Via Youtube and Facebook

One of Italy’s finest world music acts, Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino (CGS) will stream the presentation of its new album Meridiana tonight, May 20. The streaming event will be available at 9:00 p.m. (central European Time) through Youtube and Facebook. Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino’s innovative style features a sensational mix of southern Italian musical traditions, trademark vocal harmonies and a distinctive blend of ancient and modern soundscapes.
Musicnextmosh.com

Inhuman Condition release “Killing Pace” music video

Earlier this year, Inhuman Condition announced their arrival on the scene. The group, comprised of former Massacre members as well as current members of Obituary, The Absence, Goregäng, and FORE, have since released two singles from their upcoming album, ‘Rat°God,’ and now debut their third, entitled “Killing Pace.”. The lyrics...
MusicKerrang

Waterparks share personal new single and video, Just Kidding

With upcoming fourth album Greatest Hits less than 10 days away now, Waterparks have shared another track from the release: Just Kidding. The darkly personal new single – which showcases just how versatile and varied this record will be – also comes accompanied by an understated video directed by Jawn Rocha and frontman Awsten Knight. Check it out below.
Musictheaureview.com

Exclusive Single Premiere: Romanie “Fake Friends” (2021)

Melbourne based singer/songwriter Romanie is about to release her latest single, “Fake Friends”. This follows on from ” I’m Anything (But Myself Around You).” which was released back in February this year. This is a beautiful track acknowledging that perhaps we aren’t always being the best friend that we could be. We are thrilled today to have the exclusive premiere of “Fake Friends” ahead of its release on Friday.
MusicNME

The Vaccines announce new single ‘Headphones Baby’, coming this week

The Vaccines have announced that their new single ‘Headphones Baby’ will arrive later this week. Justin Young and co. took to social media this evening (May 11) to confirm that the song will be released this coming Friday (May 14) while also sharing its official artwork – check it out below.
Rock MusicPopMatters

The Dead Space’s Indie Punk ‘Chlorine Sleep’ Is Half of a Great LP

The Dead Space’s Chlorine Sleep hits all the right notes square on a waiting chin out of the gate. There are mightily propulsive, jackhammer rhythms paired with bright, twinkling guitar (addictive opener “La La Man”, possibly the LP’s finest moment), hyper-pressurized art-rock that’s part OCD Landowner, part new wave Brainiac (“Head on the Glass”), and electrified, mutant blues scales (“Sick and Humble”). That’s in the first three songs. Yes, Chlorine Sleep, the Austin trio’s second LP proper, sounds like it’s a force with which to reckon… until, you know, it’s not. Recorded in 2015, just days before the band decided to go the way of the Dodo, the second half of the LP unravels with the tension one would expect of that collective moment. The latter half of Chlorine Sleep not only doesn’t live up to the expectations set by its former; it seems content to wallow in its mild mannerisms.
Musicfoxbangor.com

Legendary Hip-Hop Photog Chi Modu Dead at 54

Chi Modu — one of the most famous photographers in hip-hop history, documenting iconic shots from the 1990s — has died. An Instagram post announcing the sad news went up Saturday, with a caption that read … “Our hearts are broken… We continue the fight ©💪🏾 The family request privacy at this time 📷.” It was accompanied by a photo of him and his lifespan in years, 1966-2021.
Musicstereoboard.com

Jade Bird Announces Second Album 'Different Kinds Of Light', Shares Title Track

Jade Bird has announced her second album. The follow-up to her 2019 self-titled debut is called 'Different Kinds Of Light' and will arrive on August 13 via Glassnote Records. Recorded with producer Dave Cobb mainly at the RCA studios in Nashville, it'll feature the pre-release singles Headstart, Houdini, and Open Up The Heavens, along with the new shared title track, a soothing composition that flows over a gentle loop of acoustic guitar and light percussion. Its accompanying video will premiere on YouTube tonight at 7pm BST. Bird said:
MusicElite Daily

Fans Are Convinced The Weeknd Hinted He's Dropping A New Album At The BBMAs

Buckle up, fans of The Weeknd, because new music may be on the way. After releasing his chart-topping album After Hours in early 2020, The Weeknd all but confirmed he’s dropping an album this year during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. “The After Hours are done and the dawn is coming,” the rapper told fans while accepting the Top Hot 100 Song award for “Blinding Lights” during the May 23 awards ceremony. Um, I need more deets, Abel!
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Roddy Ricch Announces Release Date for ‘Late at Night’ Single Ft. Mustard

Roddy Ricch has not released too much solo music over the last year or so and he has mentioned a few times that he likes to take his time with creating new stuff. But now that America is beginning to reopen at a good pace, many artists are starting to announce their new eras and Roddy Ricch doesn’t want to be left behind. The Compton hitmaker took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he will be releasing his new single ‘Late at Night’ on Friday, June 4th.
Music2dopeboyz.com

DMX & Griselda Unite On New ‘Exodus’ Single, “Hood Blues”

On Friday (or Thursday for the real ones), the posthumous DMX album, Exodus, will be released to the world. And now, after Swizz Beatz held a listening party last night, we’re being treated with the album’s first single. Rounding up the Griselda trio, Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher and Conway...
MusicDJBooth

5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. The voice of New York returns with her first full-length project since her official debut, 2019’s Herstory in the Making. She’s stayed plenty busy in the interim, releasing an EP (Red Flu) and a host of freestyles and singles in addition to various entrepreneurial ventures. Off the Yak proves she’s still one of the city’s most charismatic rappers, flirting with the drill sound that’s taken over her Brooklyn borough while remaining a versatile mix of bangers and confessionals. Fivio Foreign, Rubi Rose, Max YB, and Wap5tar.
MusicDJBooth

The Best New Lo-Fi Rap Songs This Week

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. Lo-fi rap embraces imperfection. Artists and producers utilize unmixed vocals, distorted drums, and tape hiss for their practical and aesthetic beauty. From RZA and Dilla to Earl Sweatshirt and Roc Marciano, the lo-fi scene is as rewarding and overwhelming a subgenre as any currently existing in rap. Welcome to the Lo-Fi Rap Snack Pack, a weekly column highlighting four songs across the lo-fi spectrum. Listen to the Lo-Fi Snack Pack playlist for these selections and more.
MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Robert Plant Will Allow Unheard Music to be Released After Death

Robert Plant said he “itemized” his archive during lockdown but has no plans to release any of the rediscovered music until his death. The 72-year-old Led Zeppelin legend revealed that cassettes contained a wide range of recordings from abandoned projects, along with personal paperwork including a family feud note sent to him soon after he decided to pursue singing as a career.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Drake Reps Mach Hommy's New "Pray For Haiti" Album

Though his music might not always reflect it, Drake has always been one to respect the bars. He's certainly proved his own prowess in that department on songs like the more recent "Lemon Pepper Freestyle," his YMCMB reunion "Seeing Green," and the all-too-often forgotten "Omerta." It stands to reason that...