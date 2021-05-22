The Alchemist Says He Hid Album On YouTube Under Different Moniker

The Dead Space’s Chlorine Sleep hits all the right notes square on a waiting chin out of the gate. There are mightily propulsive, jackhammer rhythms paired with bright, twinkling guitar (addictive opener “La La Man”, possibly the LP’s finest moment), hyper-pressurized art-rock that’s part OCD Landowner, part new wave Brainiac (“Head on the Glass”), and electrified, mutant blues scales (“Sick and Humble”). That’s in the first three songs. Yes, Chlorine Sleep, the Austin trio’s second LP proper, sounds like it’s a force with which to reckon… until, you know, it’s not. Recorded in 2015, just days before the band decided to go the way of the Dodo, the second half of the LP unravels with the tension one would expect of that collective moment. The latter half of Chlorine Sleep not only doesn’t live up to the expectations set by its former; it seems content to wallow in its mild mannerisms.