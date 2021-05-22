The Alchemist Says He Hid Album On YouTube Under Different Moniker
The Alchemist has been in the midst of an incredibly prolific run these past few years. His catalog stems back to the 90s but his recent releases have been a testament to his timeless sound, especially after working with the current heavyweights in rap. Despite the acclaim and accolades, Alc' maintains a mysterious presence in the game. So much so that fans are in the midst of scouring through the internet for a lost tape, of sorts.www.hotnewhiphop.com