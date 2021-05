When future generations look back at 2020 fashion, they’ll find only two trends: matching sweatsuits and roomy house dresses. Now, with the looming — and yet ever so elusive — promise of a return to a semi-normal life, it’s time to try something new. If you’re not ready to give up on comfortable fits and elastic waistbands, there’s a very chic middle ground to be mined. Just embrace summer 2021’s breakout trend: matching blouse and shorts co-ord sets.