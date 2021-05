I’ve decided it was time to re-commence my grading of previous Carolina Hurricanes draft classes, and for today’s installment, we’ll go all the way back to 2011. As you may or may not remember, the 2010-11 season was when the Hurricanes had their destiny in their own hands in the final game of the regular season. A win would’ve put them in the playoffs – but instead, an embarrassing 6-2 loss at home sealed their fate and ultimately was the start of a long-term rebuild (though we didn’t realize that at the time).