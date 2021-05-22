How City Manager Chad Bird is delving into Burlington's housing issues

LOCAL AND AREA NEWS: The picnic given by the members of the Chief Shaubena Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution of Roseville on the lawn of the J. C. Brook home near here last Saturday was a very delightful affair. In addition to the members of the chapter and their families, there were present a number of invited guests, making the total of those participating in the affair around 125. Dr. and Mrs. H. L. Marshall are the parents of a young son born last Friday, June 12th. Donald McKinley and wife and Lucile Parish drove to Chicago to spend a week or 10 days camping and taking in the sights of the city. Mrs. Ella Coppage of Emerson, Iowa and her son, Elbridge Coppage and family of Stanton, Iowa and Miss Maude Reese of Iowa City, Iowa drove to Stronghurst to visit relatives. Rev. C. E. Riddington, who has been pastor of the Raritan Baptist Church for the past two and a half years, has tendered his resignation and accepted a call to the First Baptist Church in Vinton, Iowa. Miss Sarah McElhinney arrived home from Waterloo, Iowa where she has been teaching this last year.