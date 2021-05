An armed military trainee accused of hijacking a school bus let the children off after they frustrated him by asking too many questions, authorities have revealed.Jovan Collazo, 23, a trainee at Fort Jackson in South Carolina, got on the bus at an interstate highway on Thursday before demanding the driver divert to a nearby town.Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott told reporters at a press conference that Mr Collazo “told the bus driver that he didn’t want to hurt him”, but to drive to a town with the children on board. Mr Collazo ordered all 18 children to the front...