Why Toni Collette Thinks Dream Horse Is A ‘Truly Inspirational’ Project
In between the reality-defying turns movies often take, such as a zombie heist in Army of the Dead or the bold style and color of upcoming musical In The Heights, it can be refreshing to sit back and watch a more grounded storyline that follows something real and impactful rooted in an actual story. One of this weekend’s offerings is Dream Horse, which stars Toni Collette as Jan Vokes, a Welsh woman who decides to breed her own race horse, Dream Alliance.www.cinemablend.com