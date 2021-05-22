Why Toni Collette Thinks Dream Horse Is A ‘Truly Inspirational’ Project

newsbreak-logo
In between the reality-defying turns movies often take, such as a zombie heist in Army of the Dead or the bold style and color of upcoming musical In The Heights, it can be refreshing to sit back and watch a more grounded storyline that follows something real and impactful rooted in an actual story. One of this weekend’s offerings is Dream Horse, which stars Toni Collette as Jan Vokes, a Welsh woman who decides to breed her own race horse, Dream Alliance.

Moviescommonsensemedia.org

Dream Horse

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. Underdog sports movies are always crowd-pleasers, and this one doesn't disappoint. Yes, Dream Horse is somewhat predictable, but so are most movies in the genre. And by confronting issues of (literal) breeding and social class, it helps ensure that audiences root for the unlikely champion. If racism is the defining plague of American history, then classism is the United Kingdom equivalent. So it's particularly notable that Jan and her syndicate are a humble lot of horse owners, villagers who work blue-collar and service industry jobs (with the exception of Howard). These aren't folks who ever imagined rubbing elbows with landed, titled gentry in owners' boxes, but that's where they find themselves, even if it's with a bag of smuggled beer cans ("Welsh champagne," someone yells). Director Euros Lyn (best known for his stellar British TV work like Doctor Who, Happy Valley, and Broadchurch) doesn't delve deeply into the syndicate members' personal lives, focusing primarily on Jan's desire to love and protect Dream Alliance after Rewbell's death.
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Toni Collette to star in HBO Max's The Staircase

The Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning actress will co-star with Colin Firth on the eight episode limited series based on the acclaimed true-crime docuseries of the same name. Collette will play Kathleen Peterson. Michael Peterson, played by Firth, was convicted of killing his wife Kathleen after he claimed she died falling from a staircase after consuming alcohol and valium, but an autopsy concluded she died from multiple injuries, including blows to the back of her head with a blunt object. Collette is an Emmy winner for Showtime's United States of Tara. She was also nominated for an Emmy for Netflix's Unbelievable. Collette also stars in the upcoming Netflix thriller series Pieces of Her.
Animalsawardsdaily.com

Euros Lyn’s ‘Dream Horse’ Review

The mining village of Cefn Fforest is a small town in South Wales. The lush, flourishing lowlands give way to windswept pastures, yielding an historic time capsule sparsely inhabited by roughly 4,000 working-class people. Jan Vokes (Toni Collette) has found that her way of life in Cefn Fforest has grown rather mundane. She works the early shift at the town grocery and cares for her elderly parents each afternoon. Following her daily obligations, Jan returns to her simple home to care for her apathetic husband, Brian (Game of Thrones’ Owen Teale). They’ve spent their whole lives in the valley. Life has become routine, a grind. There is a spark missing that goes beyond just their marriage.
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New HBO Max crime drama casts Toni Collette to star opposite Colin Firth

Toni Collette is set to co-star with Colin Firth in The Staircase, a new crime drama from HBO Max. The limited series will explore the life of novelist Michael Peterson (played by Firth), his North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen (Collette) in 2001. The drama is based on the true crime documentary of the same name, which originally aired in 2004 and went on to inspire shows like Serial. Director Jean-Xavier de Lestrade revisited the story twice for updates on legal developments, and Netflix released The Staircase as a 13-episode series in 2018.
TV Seriesheyuguys.com

Toni Collette joins Colin Firth in HBO true crime series ‘The Staircase’

Toni Collette is the latest name to join HBO’s limited true-crime series ‘The Staircase’, she joins Colin Firth who plays the lead. The eight-episode series will follow novelist Michael Peterson (Firth), his North Carolina family, and Kathleen’s suspicious death. Collette will take on the role of Kathleen. Harrison Ford was...
TV Series/Film

‘The Staircase’ Series Casts Toni Collette as Kathleen Peterson

The Staircase has found its Kathleen Peterson in Toni Collette. Collette joins Colin Firth in the HBO Max limited series, which is based on the true crime docuseries of the same name. The series tells the story of Michael Peterson, who was convicted of murdering his wife Kathleen. Peterson’s defense team argued that Kathleen’s death was an accident caused when she fell down a narrow, dark staircase in the couple’s home.
Movieshot96.com

Toni Collette overcomes linguistic hurdles in Welsh horse drama

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – With an almost entirely Welsh cast and filming in southeast Wales, Australian actor Toni Collette found herself completely immersed in the culture in the new feel-good film “Dream Horse”, but said she struggled with the accent. “Wales had never been at the top of my travel...
MoviesJanesville Gazette

Movie review: 'Dream Horse' resonates with warm sense of humor and heart

What’s in a name? For the plucky Welsh racehorse Dream Alliance, well, a lot. His mighty moniker reflects the big dreams of his unlikely owners, a syndicate of working-class folks from a tiny Welsh coal mining village. Based on a true story, “Dream Horse” depicts the unlikely and amazing tale of Jan Vokes (played here by Toni Collette) who rallies her community to pitch in a few pounds a week and make a go of it in the high-stakes, high-class world of racehorses. In the rousing, inspirational “Dream Horse,” one remarkable colt allows an entire community to find a connection with each other that seems long lost.
MoviesSFGate

Review: Empty nest, full stable in Wales drama 'Dream Horse'

The based-on-a-true-story “Dream Horse,” about a Welsh bartender who turns unlikely race horse breeder, is a feel-good movie that's a little too heavy on the “feel-good" to really do the trick. But as with all long shots that pay off, “Dream Horse” has its hard-to-deny charms. While it deviates little...
MoviesDeadline

‘Dream Horse’ Review: Toni Collette & Damian Lewis In Winning, Feel-Good True Racing Tale

If audiences are looking for a little uplift after a long time locked down, if they want a feeling of hope and human connection, and if they long for just a good old-fashioned, Rocky-like feel-good story, then Dream Horse, is the must-see movie for them. Finally hitting theaters Friday after debuting at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, it’s one of those small gems that somehow gets made in the shadow of blockbuster tentpoles and genre films. This true story of a small Welsh town and the unlikely racehorse champion that brings them together is a lovely movie designed to make you feel good about life. Nothing wrong with that.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Dream Horse’ Review: ‘Seabiscuit’ Meets ‘The Full Monty’ in a Welsh Charmer Starring Toni Collette

About a lovable group of working-class stiffs and red-faced retirees in a former South Wales mining village who find new reason to get out of bed in the morning when they pool their resources and invest in breeding a thoroughbred, Euros Lyn’s “Dream Horse” is more than a little hackneyed for something based on such an amazing true story. And yet, the Rocky-like theatrics that dominate the home stretch — already familiar to anyone who remembers Louise Osmond’s equally winsome 2015 documentary on the subject, “Dark Horse” — are perhaps the least compelling aspect of a light matinee that can fray around the edges as it strains to thread the needle between “The Full Monty” and “Seabiscuit.” On the contrary, “Dream Horse” hits its stride off the track, where the paint-by-numbers drama of winning and losing takes a backseat to a more nuanced tale about the need to get back in the race.
Movieslatfusa.com

Film Review: ‘Dream Horse’ is a Winning Sports Drama

Is nothing short of delightful playing a working woman in South Wales who enlists the financial support of her fellow villagers to breed a racehorse in “Dream Horse,” an irresistibly charming true story costarring Damian Lewis and Owen Teale. Directed with emotion and excitement by Welsh-born director Euros Lyn, whose...
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

'Dream Horse' will have you hooked until the finish line

Underdog race horse movie "Dream Horse" is like every other underdog race horse movie you have ever seen. But it's not like you've watched so many of them, and its cast and its particulars make it fun and worth seeing. You may remember that Jonathan Swift's great fictional adventurer Lemuel Gulliver preferred the company of horses to that of human beings, and real-life-based tale "Dream Horse" will reinforce that opinion.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Dream Horse (2021)

Starring Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Owen Teale, Joanna Page, Nicholas Farrell, Siân Phillips, Karl Johnson, Peter Davison, Raj Paul, Katherine Jenkins, Darren Evans, Anthony O’Donnell, Di Botcher, Alan David, Alex Jordan, Rhys Horler, and Asheq Akhtar. SYNOPSIS:. Dream Alliance is an unlikely racehorse bred by small-town Welsh bartender Jan Vokes....
Moviesillinoisnewstoday.com

“Dream Horse” Review: Adorable movie runs a solid but familiar track

No breathtaking stretch runs can be seen in “Dream Horse”. Nor will you encounter the tragic moment when a beautiful creature is injured in a truck and has to be defeated. Colorful townspeople, a sequence where everyone gathers around the TV to cheer on local favorites in a large race, a moment of quiet movement between a long-married couple who still loves each other, like “Rocky” There is no thrill. Underdog pulls off unimaginable upset.