Vitamin D Market Size, Trends and Overview on Rising Demand and Supply 2020-2026

Medical Device Market size is estimated to be $432.8 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Medical Devices include all the technology-based instruments, implants, software and many other equipment’s and devices are used to treat the patients. Medical devices are used for different applications including therapeutics, diagnosis and treatment and monitoring. The needs for medical devices have increased with the increasing geriatric population and unhealthy lifestyles of people. The increasing chronic illness cases has resulted in the upsurge in demand for complex surgeries which is boosting the market growth for medical devices. Also, technological advancement including 3D printing, medical scanners and laser has also increased the demand by multispecialty hospitals and medical labs. Outbreak of pandemic situation has disturbed the supply chain and manufacturing of medical devices which has resulted into a slowdown in the market for the period 2020-2025. However, the demand for ventilators and in vitro diagnosis testing kits has increased during this outbreak of covid-19 which requires medical device manufacturers to fulfill the growing demand.