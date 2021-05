The kind of broth in a vegetable soup can make or break a vegan recipe. Most of the time, soups that appear to be vegan or veg-friendly are made with chicken stock or beef stock - an irritating scenario for a plant-based eater. Or, store-bought vegetable broths are usually filled with sodium and other unhealthy additives that are highly unnecessary and detrimental to health. So for Today's Recipe of the Day, you control the ingredients: Here's how to make a vegetable broth from scratch.