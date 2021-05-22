newsbreak-logo
Fairfield County, CT

Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City highlights May lease specials on new 2021 luxury SUVs

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 3 days ago

The limited-time offers make it easier for Kansas City customers to afford a new Mercedes-Benz. Summer is arguably the best season for driving enthusiasts, and the team at Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City is here to make getting behind the wheel of a high-end new car before the season starts. Guests can take advantage of special lease offers on select Mercedes-Benz luxury SUVs from now through the end of May.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
Fairfield County, CT
Kansas State
Fairfield County, CT
Connecticut Cars
