Masego Updates His Catalog With "Studying Abroad: Extended Stay"

By Karlton Jahmal
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMasego graces his fans with an update on this fine weekend. The talented musician dropped off Studying Abroad last year, and now he has returned with a deluxe edition. Studying Abroad: Extended Stay features four new songs and one remix. TrapHouseJazz remix of “Mystery Lady" is truly something special, offering fans a twist on an already excellent record. A video for the remix was also released, which finds a lovely lady on a beach during dusk. It's truly mesmerizing along with the music.

