newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Man Sentenced to 78 Months for Money Laundering in Tobacco Smuggling Scheme

yumanewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Charlotte, North Carolina - A North Carolina man was sentenced Thursday to 78 months in prison for conspiring to commit money laundering and filing a false tax return. According to court documents and other information presented in court, Phil Howard, 55, arranged on at least 221 different occasions for cut-rag tobacco to be transported by trucks from Wilson, North Carolina, to an area on or near the Akwesasne Mohawk Nation Reservation (Akwesasne Reservation) as part of a conspiracy to smuggle the tobacco into Canada without paying Canadian federal excise duties and provincial taxes. The Akwesasne Reservation straddles the U.S.-Canadian border on both banks of the St. Lawrence River. Co-conspirators then smuggled the cut-rag tobacco over the St. Lawrence River and transported it to the Kahnawake Mohawk Nation Reservation in Quebec. Ultimately, the cut-rag tobacco was manufactured into contraband cigarettes.

yumanewsnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excise Tax#Federal Prison#Criminal Court#The Akwesasne Reservation#The Justice Department#Intelligence Section#Hsi Rrb Office#The U S Attorneys#The Tax Division#Cut Rag Tobacco#Scheme#Contraband Cigarettes#Criminal Proceeds#Imprisonment#Alcohol#Sentencing#Co Conspirators#Court Documents#Provincial Taxes#Restitution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
IRS
Related
Fraud CrimesNew York Post

‘DWI Dude’ lawyer jailed for scamming Colombian drug cartels out of $1.5M

A Texas attorney known as the “DWI Dude” has been sentenced to federal prison for 16 years for his part in scamming Colombian drug traffickers out of $1.5 million. Jamie Balagia, 65, of Collin County, was found guilty of “conspiring with a Florida private investigator and Colombian attorney in 2014, to swindle Colombian drug traffickers under the guise of bribing officials in the United States,” local ABC News stations reported.
Public SafetyLaredo Morning Times

Man admits to smuggling fentanyl and heroin

A lawful permanent resident of Mexico has pleaded guilty to smuggling fentanyl and heroin, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Jose Martinez Torres, 37, a resident of Chicago, admitted to taking part in a drug importation conspiracy, authorities said on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo will impose sentencing...
Florida Statejustice.gov

Florida Man Sentenced for $1.3 Million Securities Fraud Scheme

A Florida man was sentenced today to more than four years in prison for operating an investment scheme in which he used investor funds to repay other investors and misappropriated funds for himself. David C. Coggins, 42, of Miami, pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud on March 2,...
Fraud CrimesPosted by
Vice

Hacking Ring Allegedly Stole Americans’ Identities, Rented Them to Gig Workers

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. Federal agents have arrested 14 Brazilian citizens in the U.S., accusing them of running a scheme to steal the identities of U.S. citizens in order to use these identities to sign up for rideshare and food delivery jobs. They then allegedly sold or rented out those accounts to people who would otherwise not be eligible to work in the United States.
Fraud CrimesAmerican Banker

Binance probed by U.S. as money laundering, tax sleuths bore in

Binance Holdings Ltd. is under investigation by the Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service, ensnaring the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange in U.S. efforts to root out illicit activity that’s thrived in the red-hot but mostly unregulated market. As part of the inquiry, officials who probe money laundering and tax offenses...
Laredo, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

Laredo man sentenced for smuggling 35 people in hot trailer

LAREDO, TX -- A 52-year-old Laredo resident has been ordered to federal prison for smuggling aliens, some of whom had lost consciousness, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Juan Contreras pleaded guilty Feb. 3, 2020. Today, U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo ordered Contreras to serve a 110-month sentence....
Bozeman, MThilinetoday.com

Bozeman Man Sentenced to Prison for Cattle Rustling Scheme

MISSOULA, Mont. (NMB) – A Bozeman man accused in a cattle rustling scheme of stealing cattle and embryos while defrauding a bank and a business partner has been sentenced to 30 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay over $450,000 in restitution.
Charlotte, NCccenterdispatch.com

North Carolina man sentenced for hatching investment scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to prison for his role in an investment scheme that defrauded his victims under the guise of investments to build student housing, a federal prosecutor said. Acting U.S. Attorney William T. Stetzer said in a news release that Joseph...
Lawmyrgv.com

Alton man sentenced in connection with smuggling case

A local man was sentenced for his role in a conspiracy to smuggle cocaine, according to a news release. A federal jury deliberated for approximately six hours before convicting Rosbel Garcia Jr. Jan. 14 following a one-day trial which included seven witnesses, the release from the Southern District of Texas U.S. Attorney’s office states.
Miami, FLyumanewsnow.com

Canadian National Sentenced for Human Smuggling Conspiracy

Miami, Florida - A Canadian national was sentenced to 32 months in prison for conspiracy to bring undocumented immigrants to the United States for private financial gain in connection with his role in a scheme to smuggle undocumented immigrants from Sri Lanka through the Caribbean and into the United States.
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Mexico says FBI investigating governor's links to money laundering

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The governor of the Mexican border state of Tamaulipas is under investigation by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation for alleged money laundering, Mexico’s president said on Thursday, less than three weeks before pivotal midterm elections. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador showed a letter from an...
Fraud Crimescannabisnewsworld.com

Former plumbing company employee handed 12-year sentence for weed, fraud and money laundering convictions

A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of using the family plumbing business where he worked as a front for a large-scale marijuana-growing operation. Thomas Laverty, 40, and certain co-conspirators used the family-owned Chuck Laverty & Son Inc. to front the cultivation and distribution operation, notes a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts . To facilitate weed manufacturing, storage and distribution, Laverty and others used the company’s vehicles, bank accounts and locations, the statement explains. Each and every week, numerous company “workers harvested 20 marijuana plants from the commercial warehouse, with a goal of producing eight to 10 pounds (3.6 to 4.5 kilograms) of dried marijuana per week,” the statement notes. Kiwi property manager turned a ‘blind eye’ to weed farm in rented apartment owned by his dad’s company ‘Profoundly shameful’: Mother and son receive near matching jail terms and rehab stints after weed found U.K. drug trafficker must fork over £1.2 million or spend another seven years in prison The selling price for the illegal weed, which was sold in large quantities, was about US$2,400 ($3,048) per pound. Laverty, for his part, was also being paid well by the family business, receiving income from the business, “including up to US$5,000 ($63,50) per week in cash,” the statement adds. In January of 2020, a five-day trial ended with Laverty being convicted of conspiring to cultivate more than 100 marijuana plants, conspiracy to launder money, cultivating cannabis and possessing marijuana with intent to distribute. He also pleaded guilty to an additional charge of theft of government funds (while the illegal grow was operating, he received federally funded Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, which are available to those with household incomes that do not exceed the federal poverty line). Beyond…