Deflection is so often the default setting for a rider in a pre-race press conference, which makes Pavel Sivakov’s frank appraisal of his Giro d’Italia aspirations all the more striking. Egan Bernal wears number one on his back and sets out from Turin as Ineos’ leading option, but Sivakov has the freedom to nurture lofty general classification ambitions of his own and he sees no reason to hide them.