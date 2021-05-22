newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Guest Commentary: Conservation policy must include more diverse voices

Lompoc Record
 3 days ago

I like to say that I used to sell the fish, and now I save them. Growing up blocks from the U.S.-Mexico border and the Pacific Ocean, I ended up working for an international seafood company at the start of my career. But that job carried a front-row seat to the growing problem of overfishing: daily scrambles to come up with hundreds of tons of fresh sardines to feed a dwindling number of Bluefin tuna tends to make a person question business-as-usual.

lompocrecord.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marine Conservation#Commercial Fishermen#Mexico#Ocean Conservation#Environmental Policy#Climate Policy#The California Senate#Assembly#Californians#Spanish#Latinx Community#Azul#Ab 3030#Voices#Ocean Policy#Climate Change#Equitable Access#Inclusivity#Nature#Emphasis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
Public HealthLompoc Record

Guest Commentary: Here’s the key to ending the pandemic

California is entering a critical phase in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. After a year-long struggle that has claimed more than 62,000 lives, we are beginning to see signs of a return to normal. Last month I was finally able to hug my mom for the first time in...
EnvironmentTriple Pundit

Why Urban Planning Must Ensure Climate Justice

Urban and regional planning can and should be a critical part of any long-term climate change prevention strategy. It plays a role in transportation plans that seek to reduce automobile use, congestion and urban sprawl. Such plans are also key to reduce water consumption and the prevention of sea level rise. Urban planning, however, has also contributed to systemic racism across the U.S.
TrafficSanta Maria Times

Guest Commentary: Zero net carbon transportation will save money and create jobs

A cascade of countries is committing to net zero carbon emissions by mid-century, but there is one inconvenient fact: Greenhouse gas emissions from transportation are increasing. That’s problematic because transportation is the largest emitter in the United States and many other countries. To address this challenge, the state of California...
EnvironmentStandard-Examiner

Guest op-ed: Water conservation is ... messy

Imagine, for a moment, you are in charge of water conservation efforts for your country. Imagine everyone will do what you say — politics and individual human choice don’t matter. If you were able to consult with experts (hydrologists, engineers, architects, etc.), you could construct plans to employ every method of water conservation we know of, and your country wouldn’t have to ever face drought or running out of clean water.
House RentLompoc Record

Guest Commentary: Assembly Housing committee is not fair to tenants

As President Joe Biden and national Democrats consider overturning the undemocratic Senate filibuster, California’s Democratic-controlled Assembly relies on a similarly undemocratic process: a committee system that blocks floor votes. California’s system may be worse; senators have to reveal their position on the underlying issue when voting on filibusters, but stopping...
Women's HealthNWI.com

GUEST COMMENTARY: Birth dearth about values, not economics

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that births in the USA reached another historic low in 2020. For the sixth consecutive year, the birth rate dropped — this time by 4%. The average annual drop in the five previous years was 2%. The rate at which American women...
AgricultureLompoc Record

Guest Commentary: Balance pain of drought on farmers and fishermen equitably

In the first week of May a young salmon boat captain struggled to keep his boat stable and fishing while getting bashed by an unruly spring wind storm near the San Mateo-Santa Cruz county line. Far offshore, where the continental shelf drops off and a huge volume of marine nutrients circulate from the ocean bottom to the surface, salmon gathered. So did borderline gale force winds on top of a 10-foot swell. It looked like the scene at the end of the movie, “The Perfect Storm.”
California StateSanta Maria Times

Guest Commentary: California’s redistricting commission wants to hear from you

Because “We the People” should select our representatives and not the other way around, the independent California Citizens Redistricting Commission was established in 2008 by citizen initiative. For the redistricting commission to draft fair and representative congressional, state Senate, state Assembly and Board of Equalization district maps, we need communities...
Calaveras County, CAledger.news

Guest Commentary: Checklist available to navigate the 2019 General Plan

The Calaveras Planning Coalition would like prospective development project applicants to know that a checklist is now available to help applicants fulfill the goals and satisfy the policies in the County’s 2019 General Plan. The checklist is available on the CAP/CPC website at calaverascap.com. We hope that project proponents will use this checklist and join us all in building better communities for life in the 21st century.
Minoritiesnewjerseyhills.com

LETTER: Diversity training is a must

EDITOR: I grew up in New Jersey in a township that was a perfect example of “white bread America.”. With a brief stint in another town that was almost the same I ended up back where I started. There was one black family in my township. My grammar school class was all white. When we got to the regional high school there were only two black students. To say I was underexposed to people of color is an understatement and I definitely was not politically correct.
Agricultureagupdate.com

Biden conservation plan raises questions among agriculturalists

Executive Order 14008 – “Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad” – was signed by President Biden on Jan. 27. Included in the order is the first-ever national stewardship goal of conserving America’s natural lands, which came to be known as the “Biden 30x30” initiative. The plan has a simple, albeit lofty goal: to conserve at least 30 percent of our country’s land and oceans by the year 2030.
TrafficAspen Daily News

Guest Commentary: Mobility and sustainability can move us forward together

As local elected officials, we know that the quality of our transportation system ranks among the most pressing issues for our residents, businesses and visitors. As active participants in a wide range of government coalitions across the state, we frequently discuss how our inadequate transportation infrastructure is among the most urgent issues all over Colorado.
California StateSanta Cruz Sentinel

CalMatters, Guest Commentary | Utilities trying to stymie rooftop solar in California

Editor’s note: The Sentinel recently published a Guest Commentary critical of rooftop solar credits. The following Commentary provides another viewpoint. Two years ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom described Pacific Gas & Electric and the events that led to the deadliest wildfire in state history saying, “It’s about corporate greed meeting climate change. It’s about decades of mismanagement.”
Advocacymanchesterinklink.com

Commentary: We must not be fooled by a slogan

The following is a letter to the editor copied with permission from NHBulletin.com. In 1964, Martin Luther King received the Nobel Peace Prize, awarded for his work to overturn legal segregation in the South, particularly during the difficult struggles involving police dogs, fire hoses, jailing, and the bombing in Birmingham, Alabama, that left four young girls dead and another blinded for life. The struggle of King and others won passage of the Civil Rights Act guarantees of equal rights in public accommodations, education, and at work.
PoliticsTimes and Democrat

COMMENTARY: Fantastical climate policy

Sometimes, well-meaning government policies flounder because of unintended consequences. Sometimes, policies simply fail to meet ambitious goals. Sometimes policies are incoherent from the outset, steeped in fantasies, certain to fail. Welcome to Joe Biden’s climate policies — policies that really aren’t expected to do much for the climate except show...
EnvironmentWestern Front

Centering overburdened and underserved communities in environmental policy

Washington policy makers are working to make environmental justice the priority in the fight against climate change. Environmental justice advocates call for underserved communities and tribal nations to have a seat at the table and agency in the decision-making process, which could be undermined by Gov. Jay Inslee’s latest vetoes on the climate package.
Utah County, UTDaily Herald

Guest op-ed: Citizens lead out on conservation

In August 1921, Elon and Vearl Manwill, sister and brother, set out hiking in American Fork Canyon. After visiting the defaced Hansen Cave with their friends, the group split up looking for a cave rumored to exist in the area. Hiking to the east, Vearl stumbled upon the entrance of the mysterious cave and the group explored the dark caverns of what we now call Timpanogos Cave. That very night, Elon, Vearl and their friends convened to form the Payson Alpine Club, dedicating themselves to the preservation of this cave.
AgricultureGrist

Biden’s big conservation plan must include cities

As the climate changes, cities must change with it. Fix is exploring how our urban centers are being reimagined and what green, equitable, and resilient communities could look like. With insights from local officials, architects, residents, and more, our Sustainable Cities of the Future series examines how we’ll live, work, and play in the cities of tomorrow. (Explore the full series so far.)
EnvironmentGreenBiz

The arc of the moral universe is bending toward environmental justice

In his historic March 1968 speech at Washington’s National Cathedral, the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. observed that the arc of the moral universe is long but bends towards justice. America has an opportunity to accelerate this expectation by bending toward environmental justice. How can environmental justice best be advanced...