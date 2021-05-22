Guest Commentary: Conservation policy must include more diverse voices

EDITOR: I grew up in New Jersey in a township that was a perfect example of “white bread America.”. With a brief stint in another town that was almost the same I ended up back where I started. There was one black family in my township. My grammar school class was all white. When we got to the regional high school there were only two black students. To say I was underexposed to people of color is an understatement and I definitely was not politically correct.