newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

1. Makeshift memorials tell a lonely story

By Russell Contreras
Posted by 
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police shootings captured on video often drive a lot of media attention, but after the funeral, it leaves victims' families with years of pain and a lonely journey with little sense of closure or justice. Why it matters: Unlike organizations that provide support for victims of mass shootings or drunk...

www.axios.com
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Sharpton
Person
Rosa Parks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shootings#Shooting#Mental Health#Road Rage#Alleged Victims#City Police#Police Encounters#Hispanic#Knoxville College#Washington Post#Black Americans#Saginaw Branch Naacp#Temporary Memorials#Police Shooting Victims#Family Members#Dangerous Encounters#Albuquerque Police#Teens#Rip Murals#Demonstrators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
MinoritiesSeattle Times

Families urge legal changes to prevent more police killings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Parents and siblings of Black men killed by police urged people during a discussion in the city where George Floyd was killed a year ago to join them in pursuing legal changes they say can make similar deaths less likely in the future. The panel, convened Monday...
MinoritiesFiveThirtyEight

Why Black Women Are Often Missing From Conversations About Police Violence

When Lajuana Phillips was shot and killed by a police officer in late 2018, she was a mother of three children, a daughter and a cousin who was described by family as “a hard worker,” according to an online memorial. But Phillip’s death received little media attention. There were a few local stories when she was first identified by police, and others detailing the circumstances that led to her being shot at six times. But that was about it.
Baton Rouge, LAtheadvocate.com

Smiley: She tells a moving family story

"My parents moved and didn’t tell me," says Linda Dalferes, of Baton Rouge. Linda says when they lived in Denham Springs, "I came home from school (I was 16) and they were gone and so was all of the furniture. "A nicer house right down the street came up for...
MinoritiesWashington Times

Blacks need to stop resisting police -- but they won't

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who’s about as far left as far left goes, told “60 Minutes” host Scott Pelley that George Floyd bears zero responsibility for his own death — that it’s all due to police brutality, police racism, police officer Derek Chauvin’s brutal, racist acts. This is a...
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

What will happen to the George Floyd memorial – and all the others of Black men killed by Minneapolis police?

People come. Each and every day.Many bring flowers or a card – some words they have jotted down. Others just walk in quiet across the intersection, stopping to take a photograph of the striking mural, or of the memorial in the shape of a fist. Few leave here unmoved.Yet, as the city of Minneapolis takes a breath after the conviction of Derek Chauvin, the policeman who murdered George Floyd with his knee a year ago, and ponders three more potential trials, there is uncertainty over what will happen not only to the flowers and handwritten prayers, but to what has...
Violent CrimesEsquire

This Weekend's Shootings Were All Different, But Also They Were All the Same

A gunman opened fire at a family birthday party in Colorado Springs, leaving six people dead and a community in mourning…the tragedy was one of at least nine mass shootings that occurred across the US over the weekend. At least 15 people were killed and 30 more injured in mass shootings since Friday night, according to CNN reporting and an analysis of data from Gun Violence Archive (GVA), local media and police reports. CNN defines a mass shooting as incident with four or more people killed or wounded by gunfire -- excluding the shooter.From a townhome community and a neighborhood park, to a hotel and a nightclub, these are the mass shootings that shook communities across seven states.
MinoritiesPosted by
AFP

Floyd family emerges as powerful voices against police brutality

With their tears, rage, dignity and solidarity, George Floyd's loved ones have become respected leaders of the fight against police brutality in the United States. A week later, in a video message to the United Nations, he called on the international community to set up an independent commission to investigate police violence in the United States.
MinoritiesSouthern Poverty Law Center

One year after George Floyd’s death: Courage and conviction drive movement

One year ago today, George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis policeman after being arrested on suspicion of using counterfeit money in a store. His killing was captured on video by a young woman, 17-year-old Darnella Frazier, who recorded the scene as a police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck and choked him for more than nine minutes. The events of that day and the rise of Black Lives Matter protests across the globe have been seared into our minds and the history books for decades to come – and that’s because of the remarkable courage of many people and the conviction of one.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Axios Twin Cities

Calls to defund Minneapolis police drowned out as violence surges

In the city where George Floyd was murdered a year ago today, the calls to defund and dismantle the police have been drowned out by new calls to throw even more resources at the beleaguered department. Driving the news: A surge in violence in the first half of 2021 has altered the conversation about policing in the city where the national protests against racism and police brutality began. And last summer's pledge by a veto-proof majority of City Council members to dismantle the MPD was thwarted by a citizen commission, leaving that matter to be voted on in November...
MinoritiesPosted by
Fox News

How The Death Of George Floyd Changed America

One year ago today George Floyd’s death sparked outrage that will likely change policing in the U.S. forever. The unarmed black man was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin while under arrest. A viral video showed Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes until he died. After the video was shown, violent protests erupted across the U.S. over police brutality and racism. This past March, Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. The other three former officers who aided Chauvin are set to go to trial in August. Calls for police reform have also been at the forefront following Floyd’s death. Both Republicans and Democrats have promised to pass legislation but have fallen short on getting a bill passed. Civil rights attorney and FOX News contributor Leo Terrell and founder and CEO of TruthNotLies and FOX News contributor Jehmu Greene look back at the past year, the impact of George Floyd’s death and where America is today on police reform.
Monroe, LAKNOE TV8

FBI looking into Monroe police brutality case

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The FBI is looking into an alleged excessive force case involving Monroe police. Attorneys maintain Timothy Williams was beaten by Monroe police officers in 2020. Attorneys with the Pleasant, Williams & Banks-Miley Law Group, LLC. believe video captured by police body cameras is key evidence showing...
Proteststennesseestar.com

Violent Crime Surged in These Cities After Mass Black Lives Matter, Anti-Police Protests

Violent crime surged in several U.S. cities that saw massive Black Live Matter and anti-police protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death last summer. The upswing of violent crime, including homicides, coincided with the protests, increased anti-police sentiment among Americans and declining morale in police departments, which have since struggled to recruit new officers. The number of murders alone increased by 36.7% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to public information compiled by data analytics reporter Jeff Asher.