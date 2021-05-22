Data Suggests Fed's MBS Operations and Wall Street Investors Behind Inflated US Real Estate Market

While it’s widely expected that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is in store for near-term upside, those increases may well be transitory. Some market observers are even saying inflationary pressures could ebb as soon as later this year. However, that’s a prediction – not hard fact. It’s possible that higher prices will prove sticky. Even if the transitory outlook is confirmed, pinpointing exactly when CPI increases will come to pass is difficult, even for the experts. Financial advisors may be wise to heighten their long-term inflation protection.