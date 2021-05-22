Data Suggests Fed's MBS Operations and Wall Street Investors Behind Inflated US Real Estate Market
The Federal Reserve and America’s big banks have significantly inflated home prices across the U.S. according to a number of statistics. In many towns across the nation, home sales are facing bidding wars and certain regions are seeing property shortages. One report notes that homebuyers are bidding against “pension funds and Wall Street types,” as investors now represent “20% of U.S. home sales.”news.bitcoin.com