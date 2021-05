There are three games left in the regular season, and the stage is all but set for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The magic number to clinch first place is down to one. Auston Matthews has a comfortable nine-goal lead in the race for the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy. And having been the first team in the Scotia North Division to clinch a playoff spot, the time has come where the Maple Leafs can breathe before the real show begins.