Do You Own a Motorcycle Airbag if You Have to Pay Extra to Inflate It?

It’s always a bad feeling when your gas light comes on. It’s especially bad when you may not have access to gas. Now, when I speak about a lack of access to gas in this case, I don’t mean you are 50 miles deep into West WhereTheHeck with no prayer of passing a gas station. I certainly press my luck where things like this are concerned. The last time I bought tires, I did so having pulled into the place with one tire totally flat and another heading there fast. I felt oddly satisfied that I’d milked EVERY single inch of use out of those steel-belted radials…but I was also lucky a tire store was where it was. In this case, there were plenty of gas stations near me, it was just a matter of whether or not they actually had any gas. If they didn’t, then “gas station” seems like a poor description for the business. I guess at that point it becomes a “Lotto ticket, vape pod, beef jerky emporium” or some such.