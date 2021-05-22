newsbreak-logo
Cars

Do You Own a Motorcycle Airbag if You Have to Pay Extra to Inflate It?

slashdot.org
 3 days ago

Klim airbag with a lifetime subscription costs about the same as competitor airbags that don't require a subscription. That means a lifetime of having the positive validation scheme keep working. What if the validation system glitches in a metal-lined tunnel, or in the rain, or in unusual cold?. For peace...

#Motorcycle#Klim Airbag#Competitor Airbags#Subscription#Rain#Mind
