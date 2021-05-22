Bluegrass Explosion at Weekend at The Cave!
Imagine some of the greatest bluegrass and Americana players at a live performance destination venue like no other! That’s exactly what you’ll get at Weekend at The Cave with Sam Bush Band, Leftover Salmon, Keller Williams, The Infamous Stringdusters, Chicken Wire Empire, and Kyle Tuttle Band. The Shawnee Cave Amphitheater in Murphysboro, Illinois, is tucked into the beautiful Shawnee National Forest; this magical venue has so much to offer its visitors.musicfestnews.com