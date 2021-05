Lawrence scored the first seven runs of the game and led the rest of the way in a 13-8 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro North on Monday in Plainsboro. Javier Caldazilla had three hits and Ben Pawlak, Giovanni Brogle and TJ Niemann had two hits apiece. Tyler Van Hise and Pawlak drove in two runs apiece. Jonathan Gorden and Kellen Moore split the innings on the hill for the Cardinals, with Gorden getting the win in 2 1/3 innings of work and allowing two runs on two hits and two walks, fanning three.