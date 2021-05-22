This Is The Easiest Way To Break Down A Chicken, According To MasterChef Champ Courtney Lapresi

Ina Garten claims her pan-fried onion dip is so irresistible, you'll finish the whole thing before your party even starts and end up making a second batch altogether (via Instagram). Considering she's a dinner party hostess extraordinaire with numerous seasons of televised cooking behind her back, it makes perfect sense why her onion dip would be such a crowd pleaser. But chances are it's not the sour cream, the cream cheese, or even the "good" mayonnaise that make people want to double dip. Most likely, it's the pan-fried onions, which are slowly sautéed in butter for 30 minutes until they're caramelized to perfection. Clearly, Garten doesn't play around when it comes to onions, and this dip is just one of many onion-based dishes in her extensive repertoire.