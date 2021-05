The type of broth used in a soup can make or break a vegan recipe because sometimes soups that appear to be plant-based or veg-friendly are in fact made with chicken stock or beef stock–an irritating scenario for a plant-based or vegan eater. Most store-bought vegetable broths are filled with sodium as well as a load of other unhealthy additives that are highly unnecessary and detrimental to health. So for today's Recipe of the Day, you control the ingredients: Here's how to make a low-sodium, tasty vegetable broth from scratch.