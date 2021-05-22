newsbreak-logo
Princeton, WV

Victim airlifted after early morning shooting in Princeton

By GREG JORDAN Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 3 days ago
PRINCETON – One person was airlifted early Saturday morning to a Kanawha County hospital after a shooting was reported at a Princeton-area apartment complex.

The Princeton Rescue Squad and local law enforcement were dispatched about 2:30 a.m. to an apartment complex on East Reynolds Avenue near Princeton after a call came in, according to Chief Deputy Joe Parks with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

Detective–Sergeant S.A. Sommers with the sheriff's department stated that two people were hospitalized in this incident. One of them, the gunshot victim, was airlifted from Princeton to the Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC).

The incident was still under investigation Saturday morning and no arrests had been made, Parks said. The Princeton Police Department and the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment assisted the sheriff's department.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

