Toulouse edge out 14-man La Rochelle to win Champions Cup for record fifth time

Lille came into their Round 38 clash at the Stade Raymond Kopa with a one-point cushion on defending champions and nearest challengers PSG, who needed to better les Dogues' result in their own final-day meeting with Stade Brestois 29. Christophe Galtier's could have been forgiven for having nerves, but they were on the front foot from the off. Turkish pair Burak Yilmaz (4') and Yusuf Yazici (7') both fired early attempts narrowly off target from range and the deadlock was broken before the first 10 minutes were up. Renato Sanches danced through a couple of markers before slipping Jonathan David through for a gilt-edged chance, and the Canadian fired his 13th - and most important - goal of the season low beyond Paul Bernardoni (10'). Lille came close to pulling further clear when Yilmaz sent the ball to the back post for Yazici, but Vincent Manceau cleared the danger before the flag went up for offside anyway (27'). There was no keeping them out on the stroke of half-time, though. Bernardoni clipped David when going for the ball in the box, and Yilmaz stepped up to stroke home his 16th goal of the season (45'+1).