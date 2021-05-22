newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harris County, TX

Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City highlights May lease specials on new 2021 luxury SUVs

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

The limited-time offers make it easier for Kansas City customers to afford a new Mercedes-Benz. Summer is arguably the best season for driving enthusiasts, and the team at Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City is here to make getting behind the wheel of a high-end new car before the season starts. Guests can take advantage of special lease offers on select Mercedes-Benz luxury SUVs from now through the end of May.

www.chron.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Harris County, TX
City
Mercedes, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Suv#Suvs#Sedan#Off Road#Mercedes Benz Summer#Mercedes Benz Glb#Mercedes Benz Glc#The Mercedes Benz#Suvs#Kansas City Customers#Styling#Off Road#Driving Enthusiasts#Boxy Proportions#Rides#Kansas City Website#Complete Offer Details#Eligible Customers#Madison Ave#Prweb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mercedes-Benz
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP leaders condemn Greene's Holocaust comments

The top three House Republican leaders on Tuesday condemned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for repeatedly equating COVID-19 vaccination and mask-wearing rules to the Holocaust, the murder of 6 million Jews during World War II. “Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Senate Republicans to propose counteroffer on infrastructure closer to $1 trillion

Republican senators will announce a new counteroffer on infrastructure on Thursday, after the White House last week unveiled a slimmed-down alternative to President Biden's original massive proposal. The new offer will be close to $1 trillion, the minimum amount that Mr. Biden has said he will accept for an infrastructure bill, and proposes to be paid for by repurposing unused funds from previously approved coronavirus relief measures.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden to meet with Putin next month

President Biden will meet in person with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland, next month. It will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since Biden became president. White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the June 16 meeting in a statement on Tuesday, saying the two...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Biden doubling FEMA funds for extreme weather preparations

The Biden administration will direct $1 billion toward the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) fund for extreme weather preparation, a 100 percent increase over existing funding levels, the White House announced Monday. The budget increase will go to the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program, which provides support for...
HealthNBC News

Half of U.S. adults are now fully vaccinated

The United States reached another milestone in its Covid-19 vaccination efforts, with half of adults now fully vaccinated, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday. The milestone comes almost two weeks after CDC officials relaxed social distancing and mask requirements for the 129...
Minneapolis, MNCNN

Reports of gunshots near George Floyd Square on the anniversary of his death

(CNN) — Police responded to reports of gunfire Tuesday near the place where George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer one year ago. One person was transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury after arriving at Abbott Northwestern Hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. CNN has contacted the medical center for additional information.