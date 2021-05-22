newsbreak-logo
Washington Wizards: 3 matchups that will decide the playoff series vs. the Philadelphia 76ers

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers tries to block Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) What a way to clinch a playoff spot! Yes, the Washington Wizards may have stumbled against the Boston Celtics, but they dismantled the Indiana Pacers, 142-115, to officially secure the eighth seed! Washington had success against Indiana all year as they swept the season series, 4-0. The victory was the perfect way to enter the playoffs after being hit with so much adversity throughout the regular season. After the game, Bradley Beal said, “It’s probably the most beautiful thing I have seen us do all year.

NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Raul Neto: Uncertain for play-in tourney

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said Neto (hamstring) will be a game-time decision Tuesday for Washington's matchup with Boston in the play-in tournament, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Neto's sore left hamstring kept him off the floor for Washington's final two regular-season contests, but Brooks isn't closing the...
NBACBS Sports

Pacers aim to put past aside in crucial matchup vs. Wizards

The Indiana Pacers went 0-3 against the Washington Wizards in the regular season and allowed more than 130 points each time. The Pacers get the chance to sweep those struggles aside Thursday night when they visit Washington in the NBA's play-in round. The winners earn the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference bracket and will face the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the opening round of the playoffs. The losers begin their offseason.
NBAYardbarker

76ers NBA Playoffs Watch: Wizards' Bradley Beal 'Not 100%'

While the Sixers sealed their playoff spot over the weekend, other teams are still jockeying for position. They will now spend a majority of this week waiting to see who their opponent will be in the first round. The first matchups of the play-in tournament take place on Tuesday night....
NBABullets Forever

Westbrook leads Wizards from Eastern Conference basement to 8th place finish

Another outstanding game from Russell Westbrook, quality performances from Ish Smith and Robin Lopez off the bench, and a decent game from Rui Hachimura was enough to the Wizards to dispatch the Charlotte Hornets and lock down 8th place in the Eastern Conference. They’ll face the injury-riddled Boston Celtics Tuesday...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: Biggest weakness of all possible first-round opponents

The Brooklyn Nets have overcome a slow start, constant injury problems, and the necessity of figuring out how to split shots between Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden to become the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning they will await the winner of the Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards play-in game.
NBAdailyjournal.net

Divergent paths lead Celtics, Wizards into play-in matchup

BOSTON — The Eastern Conference play-in tournament game between the No. 7 seed Celtics and No. 8 Wizards is a matchup of teams that ended the regular season on divergent paths. Washington opened the season 3-12 and was on hiatus for two weeks in January because of coronavirus-related issues before...
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Raul Neto: Likely available Tuesday

Neto (hamstring) is probable for Tuesday's play-in game against the Celtics. Coach Scott Brooks said Monday morning that the 28-year-old would be a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest, but the guard's outlook appears to have improved. Neto missed the finale two games of the season with the hamstring issue, but he started the previous 14 contests and averaged 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.1 minutes.
NBAAt The Hive

Hornets’ Biyombo No Fan Of NBA Play-In Game

One of the most overused phrases in pro sports is "it is what it is." Among cliche speak, it’s popular with players, coaches and management across all manners of sport. Basically, it’s an expression that is used to characterize a frustrating or challenging situation that a person believes cannot be changed and must just be accepted.
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

Celtics host the Wizards for play-in game

Washington Wizards (34-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Boston Celtics (36-36, seventh in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) PLAY-IN GAME: Boston and Washington meet to decide the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards square...
NBAchatsports.com

Bradley Beal Says Hamstring Injury Won't Be '100%' for Wizards vs. Celtics

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal said he will not be at 100 percent for the team's play-in game against the Boston Celtics because of his lingering hamstring injury. "There's no setback. I didn't injure it any worse than it already, so that's positive. Obviously it won't be 100 percent. I've just got to manage it the best I can," Beal told reporters Monday.
NBAenquirerjournal.com

Homesley signs mult-year deal with Wizards

Former Porter Ridge High star Caleb Homesley signed a multi-year contract with the Washington Wizards on Saturday, the team announced via Twitter. Homesley was originally picked up by Washington after the 2020 NBA Draft and assigned to the G League. While the Wizards’ G League affiliate didn’t participate this season, Homesley played 16 games with the Erie BayHawks during the 2020-21 season.
NBAsportsbettingdime.com

Wizards vs Celtics Play-In Tournament Picks and Odds

Following Sunday’s win over Charlotte, the Washington Wizards will meet the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Play-In Boston is without Jaylen Brown (wrist) for the remainder of the season. Read below for the latest Wizards vs Celtics odds, betting preview and a pick. The Washington Wizards completed a late-season...
NBAWashington Times

Beal, Westbrook lead underdog Wizards against Celtics

When the Wizards were rolling in April, Charles Barkley made a declaration: Washington would win the play-in tournament. And not just that, but the Hall of Famer and “Inside the NBA” analyst said “none of those teams” in the Eastern Conference should want to see the Wizards in the playoffs.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Dwight Howard Pre-Game Outfit Before 76ers and Wizards Showdown

Dwight Howard and the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Washington Wizards on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia. Howard helped the Los Angeles Lakers win an NBA Championship last season in the bubble, and his pre-game outfit for the first game of the playoffs this season can be seen in a post below from the 76ers' official Twitter account.
NBANBC Sports

Beal says he won't be 100 percent for start of postseason

If it looked like Bradley Beal was moving better in the fourth quarter on Sunday in the Wizards' win over the Hornets, that's because he was. The Wizards All-Star guard said his strained hamstring loosened up as the game transpired, which allowed him to drop 13 points in the final quarter after shooting 4-for-17 in the first half.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Nylon Calculus: Play-in tournament favorites for each matchup

The NBA play-in tournament will feature single-elimination contests between some of the league’s most exciting teams. What do the numbers say about the likely winners of each conference’s bracket?. Beginning May 18, the NBA is holding its play-in tournament to decide the No. 7 and No. 8-seeded playoff teams from...
NBABullets Forever

Wizards vs. Pacers final score: Washington blows out Indiana 142-115 to clinch final playoff berth in the East

The Washington Wizards are still alive! They are headed to the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs after a 142-115 win over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night. I’ll admit it. I prepared for this game expecting a Washington Wizards loss. Because of that, I prepared a piece of the move we’ve been waiting for as a fanbase, the most anticipated move since Ernie Grunfeld’s ouster. But let’s be honest. The Wizards didn't want this to happen, at least right away. So here we are.
NBABullets Forever

Russell Westbrook named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for May 2021

On Monday, the NBA announced that Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month in May 2021. Westbrook averaged 26.3 points, 16.1 assists and 13.8 rebounds per game in nine contests. This is Westbrook’s ninth overall player of the month award, his first since Dec. 2017 when he played for the Oklahoma City Thunder.