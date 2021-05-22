Washington Wizards: 3 matchups that will decide the playoff series vs. the Philadelphia 76ers

Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers tries to block Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) What a way to clinch a playoff spot! Yes, the Washington Wizards may have stumbled against the Boston Celtics, but they dismantled the Indiana Pacers, 142-115, to officially secure the eighth seed! Washington had success against Indiana all year as they swept the season series, 4-0. The victory was the perfect way to enter the playoffs after being hit with so much adversity throughout the regular season. After the game, Bradley Beal said, “It’s probably the most beautiful thing I have seen us do all year.