UFC Fight Night 188 Damir Hadzovic vs Yancy Medeiros 5/22/2020 Picks Predictions Previews. UFC Fight Night 188 will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas in Nevada. Damir Hadzovic will take on Yancy Medeiros. Hadzovic will need to bring his best skills to the octagon against Medeiros, who has been battling in the UFC since 2013. Hadzovic struggled to get going with a 3-4 record under the UFC banner. Medeiros, on the other hand, has been one of those recognized fighters in the welterweight and lightweight divisions. Medeiros has come a long way with a great stretch and some epic battles against top-ranked fighters.