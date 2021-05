Romeo recently appeared on Fox Soul’s The Mix. Romeo brought up challenging Bow to a battle. He said,. “It really showed the light, and it really showed that nothing’s wrong with friendly competition. Baby, this is what the sport is about. This is what the game’s about. This is what makes us better. And y’all inspired me. Imma put this out there: if Bow Wow do a gotdamn battle and it’s not with me, don’t do it. I’m just saying, so if Bow do a battle, I’m open for it.”