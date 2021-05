Last month, in the shadows of the conviction of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, the momentum to pass a serious version of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act was serious. A respected bi-partisan congressional group had been hammering out details and negotiations for weeks behind the scenes. I spoke to people in the room. I spoke to families who spoke to people in the room. I spoke to organizers who spoke to people in the room. And everybody agreed that some version of qualified immunity was still on the table.