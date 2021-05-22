newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Custer County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 12:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN FREMONT...EASTERN CUSTER AND WEST CENTRAL PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 PM MDT At 1214 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles north of Greenhorn Mountain, or 11 miles southeast of Junkins Burn Scar, moving north at 30 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pueblo Reservoir, Pueblo West, San Isabel, Beulah and Colorado City.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canon City, CO
City
Pueblo West, CO
City
Cañon City, CO
County
Huerfano County, CO
City
Beulah, CO
County
Fremont County, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
County
Custer County, CO
City
Colorado City, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Weather Radar#Storm#Canon City Vicinity#Eastern Fremont County#Southeastern Fremont#Pueblo Vicinity#Eastern Custer#Pueblo Reservoir#Doppler Radar#Target Area#Mdt#Wet Mountains#San Isabel#Severity#Greenhorn Mountain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Pueblo County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Pueblo Reservoir, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pueblo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PUEBLO COUNTY At 412 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pueblo Reservoir, or 9 miles southwest of Pueblo, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pueblo, Pueblo West, Pueblo Reservoir, Salt Creek and Blende. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Huerfano, Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Huerfano; Las Animas The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Spring Burn Scar in South Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado Western Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 146 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the Big Branch and Indian Creeks. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Spring Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, southern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, Cuchara and Cuchara Pass. This includes the following high risk locations Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek and County Road 421 near Indian Creek. This includes the following streams and drainages Cucharas River, North Fork Purgatoire River, South Fork West Indian Creek, and Cucharas Creek. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Custer County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Custer, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Junkins Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Custer; Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Junkins Burn Scar in Northeastern Custer County in southeastern Colorado West Central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 216 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Junkins Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the South Hardscrabble and North Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Junkins Burn Scar. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Junkins Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eastern Junkins Burn Scar, Wetmore and Beulah. This includes the following high risk locations Hardscrabble Creek near County Road 389, Beulah Water Intake, Forest Road 387 Bridge at South Hardscrabble Creek, Northcreek Road county line to Red Mountain Camp and Northcreek Road from Red Mountain Camp to Beulah. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Fremont County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fremont by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Fremont The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Fremont County in central Colorado * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 332 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Canon City. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Huerfano by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Huerfano The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 324 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over La Veta, or near Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and La Veta. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Costilla County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-18 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft Heavy rain will be possible over the mountains this afternoon and evening over and near the Spring, Junkins, Decker, and Hayden Pass burn scars .Strong thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected over the mountains this afternoon and evening, which poses a flash flood risk over the burn scars. The main concern is the Spring burn scar, but flash flooding over the Junkins, Decker, and Hayden Pass burn scars are possible. The best chance for burn scar flash flooding is during the mid afternoon to evening. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Colorado, including the following areas, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains. * From noon MDT today through this evening * Heavy rain from slow moving thunderstorms will be possible. * Flash flooding will be possible over the burn scars, in particular the Spring burn scar. The ground in burn scar areas is unstable, so debris flows and mudslides could occur in and around the burn scar.
Custer County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer, Fremont, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 17:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. If on or near Pueblo Reservoir, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Custer; Fremont; Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Fremont County in central Colorado Eastern Custer County in southeastern Colorado West central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 526 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Junkins Burn Scar, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Western Pueblo, eastern Junkins Burn Scar, Pueblo Reservoir, Pueblo West and Beulah. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, except 6 to 10 inches above 8000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast Colorado. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
Custer County, COweather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft, Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet and Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Costilla County, COweather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet, Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet and Teller County and the Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet. * WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday to midnight MDT Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.