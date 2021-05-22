Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HUERFANO SOUTHEASTERN COSTILLA AND SOUTHWESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM MDT At 1216 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cuchara Pass, or 10 miles south of Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, moving northeast at 45 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, southeastern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, southeastern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, Walsenburg, La Veta, Spanish Peaks, Cuchara, Cuchara Pass and Stonewall.alerts.weather.gov