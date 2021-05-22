newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Nuggets-Blazers playoff preview: Denver needs Michael Porter Jr. to deliver; Portland must play best defense

By Today News Post Team
todaynewspost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers are set to meet in the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. In 2019, the Blazers bested the Nuggets in an extremely exciting seven-game series in the second round that included a quadruple-overtime outcome in Game 3. The winner of that series advanced to the conference finals. This time around, the winner will only advance into the second round. Nonetheless, if this matchup ends up being similar to the one in 2019, we’ll be in for a treat.

todaynewspost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Defense#End Game#The Denver Nuggets#Portland Trail Blazers#Acl#Western Conference#Espn#Tnt#Nbatv#Nba Draft#Second Best Offense#Solid Scorers#Tbd#3 Point Range#Major Points#Elite#Shooters#Lackadaisical Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAthednvr.com

Michael Porter Jr. now faces the toughest test yet of his breakout season

It has been a season of tests for Michael Porter Jr. First, he was tasked with molding his offensive game to fit around arguably the best two-man game in the NBA and two elite scoring options in Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Porter did that perfectly. Next, he was required to carry a heavier offensive burden after Murray was lost…
NBAnumberfire.com

Michael Porter Jr. (rest) ruled out for Nuggets Thursday versus Timberwolves

Denver Nuggets power forward Michael Porter Jr. (rest) will not play Thursday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Porter will get the night off and the Nuggets have also ruled out Monte Morris (injury management). JaMychal Green and Paul Millsap figure to take on most of Porter's minutes Thursday night. The Nuggets could also lean more on Aaron Gordon and get someone younger like Bol Bol involved.
NBAchatsports.com

A potential playoff preview battle between the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz

There are three more games left in this abbreviated season for the Utah Jazz, and if you can believe it, we’re already at the last home game of the regular season. In spite of the heartbreaking loss at the Warriors on Monday, where the Jazz battled back only to lose at the very end (Clarkson taketh and Clarkson giveth), the Warriors pulled off the unthinkable and beat the Suns on the second night of a back-to-back with Steph Curry making only 1 of his 11 three pointers. This almost assuredly hands the Jazz the 1 seed, which can be all but locked up with a win tonight.
NBADenver Post

Lakers snap Nuggets’ five-game winning streak with aid of questionable call

The surging Nuggets had already endured their fair share of injuries. Monday’s 93-89 loss to the Lakers cost them one more. When guard P.J. Dozier left the game early in the fourth quarter due to right hip tightness, it stretched Denver’s thin backcourt even further, exposing the last thing the Nuggets needed as they prepared for their playoff push.
NBARotowire

Jokic vs. Curry for Top Spot in Early 2021-22 Rankings

When is too early to start looking toward next season? Never!. Sure, the 2020-21 campaign isn't technically over yet, but most fantasy seasons are. With only days remaining, and most championship belts already in the mail, let's take a look at what the first round of next season's draft might look like.
NBAFrankfort Times

Blazers beat Nuggets 132-116, secure 6th seed for playoffs

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — After meeting to close out the regular season, the Trail Blazers and the Nuggets will face off in the opening round of the playoffs. Damian Lillard had 22 points and 10 assists and the Blazers beat the Nuggets 132-116 in the regular-season finale Sunday night to secure their eighth straight playoff berth, the longest active streak in the NBA.
NBAsportschatplace.com

Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/16/21

Denver Nuggets (47-24) at Portland Trail Blazers (41-30) NBA Basketball: Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 9:00 pm (Moda Center at the Rose Quarter) The Line: Portland Trail Blazers -8.5 -- Over/Under: Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The Denver Nuggets invade the Moda Center to do battle with the Portland...
NBAthednvr.com

The List: Michael Porter Jr. needs to embrace the physicality of the game

1. There were at least four examples over the last two games of Denver Nuggets turnovers that were the direct result of a confusing cut by Michael Porter Jr. Some of these turnovers can be chalked up to a lack of chemistry between Porter and Nikola Jokic since they have only recently begun running so many handoffs together and running two-man game as a staple of the team’s offense. But there are two things that Porter needs to work on.
NBABleacher Report

Kevin Durant on Michael Porter Jr. Comparisons: 'He's His Own Player'

Michael Porter Jr. has drawn comparisons to Kevin Durant dating back to high school. After going head-to-head with Porter on Saturday, Durant was complimentary of third-year forward but does not see a comparison. "Michael Porter is growing into his own player," Durant told reporters. "I hear the comparisons, but he's...
NBAdenverstiffs.com

Highlights: Michael Porter Jr. scores 30 points behind six three-pointers

Michael Porter Jr. continues to be lights out and Tuesday night in Charlotte his talents were on full display. Behind a 16-point first quarter, Porter finished the night with 30 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the field, 6-of-10 from beyond the arc. Porter also hauled in six rebounds in his...
NBACBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-double in Friday's win

Jokic scored 20 points (7-11 FG, 6-7 FT) while adding 15 rebounds and 11 assists in 26 minutes during Friday's win over the Pistons. The big man might have posted even better numbers in a more competitive contest, but Jokic saw his smallest workload of the season and was rested for the entire fourth quarter with the game well in hand. He still delivered his 16th triple-double of the year, adding to his new career high, while scoring at least 20 points for the eighth straight game.
NBAnumberfire.com

JaVale McGee joining Nuggets' lineup Thursday with Michael Porter Jr. resting

Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee will start on Thursday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Nuggets will start McGee and Nikola Jokic together in the frontcourt while Michael Porter Jr. gets a night off. This will be McGee's first start for the Nuggets this season. numberFire’s models project McGee for 16.9...
NBANBC Bay Area

Warriors Earn No. 8 Seed, Will Face Lakers Or Blazers in Play-In

Warriors will face Lakers or Blazers in play-in as No. 8 seed originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Warriors earned the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference with a 113-101 win Sunday over the Memphis Grizzlies. Now, they play the waiting game. Golden State will face either the...
NBAdenverstiffs.com

Ranking Denver Nuggets playoff opponents from least to most favorable matchup

With only seven games remaining on their 2020-21 regular season schedule, the Denver Nuggets are barely closer to figuring out their playoff path than three months ago. At 44-22, the Nuggets have found a rhythm in the second half of the season. A 18-4 record since Aaron Gordon first arrived in Denver, is a great testament to that. Nikola Jokić and company have figured things out, and the only two things that have slowed down the tidal wave the Nuggets are putting out there are injuries and Stephen Curry. Fortunately, they (most likely) only have to deal with one of those in a playoff series.