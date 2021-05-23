newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Billboards? Nah, just buy a media company instead

By Natasha Mascarenhas
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, folks, years later, we have a new response to crowded marketing channels: Ditch the billboards and just buy a media company instead. There has been a recent push for startups and venture capital firms to acquire or create media companies, which I’d argue is them finding a creative way to position content marketing. This past week, Axios discovered that Coinbase is launching a media operation about cryptocurrency. At the same time, Clubhouse wants to hire freelance writers, while its biggest lead investor to-date, Andreessen Horowitz, has ambitions to open up an opinion desk. Other news bits like The Skimm exploring a potential sale and Hubspot acquiring the Hustle also add to the narrative of broader media ambitions across tech.

techcrunch.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Company#Media Companies#New Media#Media Channels#Clubhouse#Hustle#Equitypod#The Exchange#Squarespace#Nasdaq#European#Oatly#Around Tc Techcrunch#Startup Battlefield#Rebrand Advertisements#Content Marketing#Saas Companies#Startups#Media Operations#Investor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Economy
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Marketing
Related
BusinessFast Company

This fintech startup thinks it can help companies build conscious business cultures

Intel introduced the corporate world to the concept of Objectives and Key Results, or OKRs, for measuring goals. Netflix ushered in unlimited vacation policies. Will Bolt, a seven-year-old fintech company, coax companies into adopting biweekly performance feedback and cultures that value writing over talking?. San Francisco-based Bolt, which offers online...
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

Chia Startup Valuation Stands at $500 Million, Considering Going for IPO

Chia eyes an IPO in the course of the year. If presented with a lucrative SPAC deal the company wouldn’t shy away from exploring the opportunity. Chia Inc, a blockchain digital assets network, founded by Bram Cohen, BitTorrent‘s founder, has seen its valuation doubling to $500 million after having additional funding to a tune of $61 million. The company sourced its funds through some of the industry’s key players including Andreessen Horowitz, and Richmond Global. Now there are talks that Chia may go for an IPO.
BusinessTechCrunch

Canvas lands $20M so tech’s biggest companies can find diverse talent

The company released its “Diversity Recruitment Platform” in July of 2018 with the aim of helping people earlier in their careers get a “jumpstart” via technology. Over the years, the startup’s mission has evolved beyond helping college grads to helping all employees — regardless of career stage — get a fair shot at jobs. And it’s doing that by teaming up with hundreds of companies — such as Airbnb, Bloomberg, Coinbase, Samsung, Lyft, Pinterest, Plaid, Roblox, Audible, Headspace and Stripe — to help them hire a more diverse pool of candidates.
BusinessTechCrunch

2 CEOs are better than 1

Warby Parker has co-CEOs as well — its co-founders went to college together. Other companies like the tech giant Oracle and luggage maker Away have shifted from having co-CEOs in recent years, sparking a wave of headlines suggesting that the model is broken. It’s impossible to be in two places...
Businessmartechseries.com

Beacons Raises $6M Seed Round Led by Andreessen Horowitz to Help Creators Build and Monetize Their Brand

Beacons, a business platform for social media creators, today announced a $6 million seed funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz with participation from Li Jin’s Atelier Ventures, The Chainsmokers’ Mantis Fund, Night Ventures, Brazilian esports organization LOUD and Crush Music. The new capital will fuel the company’s rapid growth by accelerating product development and hiring.
Businesspymnts.com

Gig Workers Have Made $2 Billion Using Fiverr

Gig economy star Fiverr said on Tuesday (May 25) that freelancers on its platform have collectively earned more than $2 billion. In February 2020, Fiverr had announced that its freelancers had earned $1 billion on its platform since its launch a decade before. “Fiverr is growing fast, underscoring that businesses...
EconomyPosted by
Hacker Noon

5 Steps To Build A Cool Legal Marketplace Startup In 24 Hrs

Note: This article is part of my toolkit newsletters↗️ where I share resources about building things. Join me :)‍. 👋 I’m Zoe Chew, a product builder in tech. I’ve built & launched multiple products & apps using the rapid MVP method: sneaker app, personal FAQ, meal kit app, virtual event app, SaaS tracker, online food delivery +more.
Businessentrepreneurshandbook.co

How a “Horrible” CEO Built a Billion Dollar Company

Great companies are led by great CEOs, right? Of course they are. Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Steve Jobs… all visionary CEOs capable of boldly predicting the future and propelling their companies toward it through ruthless efficiency, precise execution, and inspiring leadership. At least, that’s what the popular press and media around entrepreneurship wants us to believe. It’s also what every venture capitalist will tell you they’re looking for when evaluating investments — an incredible CEO. But is it true? Is it even necessary?
BusinessAdvanced Television

MDIF Ventures to invest $1m in young independent media companies

MDIF has launched MDIF Ventures to invest $1 million in young and growing media companies with a positive social impact and the potential to scale. MDIF Ventures will invest in projects located or serving audiences in countries where access to free and independent news and information is under threat. It will make equity investments in approximately 12 companies in 2021.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Criteo Acquires Retail Media Company Mabaya For Undisclosed Terms

Criteo SA (NASDAQ: CRTO) announced the acquisition of retail media technology company Mabaya. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The addition enables Criteo to offer retail media solutions optimized for marketplaces and marketplace sellers and brands' unique needs. Additionally, Mabaya enhances Criteo's ability to serve traditional omnichannel...
Businessdallassun.com

UMAX Group Corp. - Acquisition of Media Company

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / UMAX Group Corp. (the 'Company' or 'UMAX' - Pink Sheets Alternative Reporting: UMAX) - UMAX would like to announce the acquisition of a Funny Media Group, LLC ('Funny Media'), a Wyoming limited liability company, which is a Los Angeles based, talent agency and full-scale media production company that specializes in the development of comedy shows, music videos, and albums.
Businessprotocol.com

Being a media company used to be cool. Now everyone wants out.

Good morning! This Tuesday, why big telecoms can't wait to get out of the media business, what Parler looks like now that it's back on the App Store, why California is investigating Tesla, and the next tech companies in line to go public. The Big Story. Revenge of the dumb...