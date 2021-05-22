newsbreak-logo
NFL

Broncos’ Bradley Chubb underwent minor surgery, will miss OTAs but is expected for training camp, per report

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInjuries are a part of football, as any NFL team can readily attest, but the Denver Broncos suffered more than most in that regard during their disappointing 5-11 finish in 2020. One of their biggest losses was Bradley Chubb, one-half of the dynamic pass rush duo that includes Von Miller — whom they lost to a season-ending injury before the season ever began. Chubb’s injury came much later in the year, with the playoffs well out of reach, having missed the final two games due to an ankle issue. He’s now reportedly undergone a minor procedure on that very ankle that will sideline him for OTAs and mandatory minicamp, per Mike Klis of 9 Sports in Denver.

