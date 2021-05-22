Can a healthy Mack be a dominant force again? 20 questions for Chicago Bears to consider

As the Chicago Bears continue to add to the roster in preparation for the 2021 NFL regular season, the NFL free-agent market still features a number of players that should intrigue head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace. Chicago is limited on cap space, despite cutting veteran Charles Leno Jr. on Monday morning. With the rookie class still unsigned, the Bears would need to penny-pinch to bring in any veteran talent, but as we’ve all heard the saying, “Cap space is fluid in the NFL.” That means the Bears could move around some money to accommodate a veteran they feel can be an asset to the team in 2021.