Can a healthy Mack be a dominant force again? 20 questions for Chicago Bears to consider
CHICAGO — The only thing everyone wants to know about the Chicago Bears is when the Justin Fields era is going to begin. The rookie quarterback’s time figures to come this season, so however coach Matt Nagy and his staff arrange reps in training camp with veteran Andy Dalton will be under the microscope. Perhaps it turns into a full-fledged competition for the starting job from Day 1, in which case Fields could state his case with a strong preseason. Maybe the plan is for Dalton to start initially to ensure Fields isn’t pushed into action before he’s ready.www.galesburg.com